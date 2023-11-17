NFL 2023 Week 11 injury report roundup: De'Von Achane listed as questionable

The 11th week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Ravens and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Eagles and Chiefs play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Steelers at Browns

S Keanu Neal (rib), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), and DT Montravius Adams (ankle) are out for the Steelers. TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

The Browns will not have WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) or S Juan Thornhill (calf). G Michael Dunn (calf) and T Dawand Jones (knee) drew questionable tags.

Cardinals at Texans

The Cardinals ruled out S Joey Blount (knee), RB Emari Demercado (toe), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder), and WR Zach Pascal (hamstring). OL Trystan Colon (calf), OL D.J. Humphries (ankle), DL Kevin Strong (knee), LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring), and WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), S Grayland Arnold (calf), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring, hand), LB Henry To’oTo’o (concussion), and S Jimmie Ward (hamstring) are out for the Texans this week. WR Noah Brown (knee), EDGE Will Anderson (knee), and DE Dylan Horton (knee) are listed as questionable.

Titans at Jaguars

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is likely to be active at the Titans' backup, but WR Treylon Burks (concussion), T Andre Dillard (concussion), and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) have been ruled out.

Jaguars WR/KR Jamal Agnew (shoulder, ribs) and CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) will not play. OL Anton Harrison (back), WR Zay Jones (knee), DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle), and WR Parker Washington (knee) make up their questionable group.

Raiders at Dolphins

The Raiders listed T Kolton Miller (shoulder), G Dylan Parham (calf), and S Roderic Teamer (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is optimistic about RB De'Von Achane (knee), but he's officially listed as questionable. WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), FB Alec Ingold (foot), and TE Durham Smythe (ankle) are also questionable. WR Chase Claypool (knee), G Robert Hunt (hamstring), and G Robert Jones (knee) are not going to play.

Cowboys at Panthers

No Cowboys players have injury designations this week.

The Panthers will have QB Bryce Young (thigh) and EDGE Brian Burns (concussion), but CB C.J. Henderson (concussion, TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), EDGE Marquis Haynes (back), and CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) will not play. WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (calf), and S Xavier Woods (thigh) have questionable designations.

Bears at Lions

Bears QB Justin Fields (thumb) is off the injury report and set to start on Sunday. LB Noah Sewell (knee) is out and the Bears listed LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee), RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle), and LB Jack Sanborn (ankle, illness) as questionable.

DT Isaiah Buggs (illness) and G Jonah Jackson (wrist, ankle) are out for the Lions. S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand) is listed as questionable.

Chargers at Packers

WR Keenan Allen (shoulder) progressed to a full practice Friday, but the Chargers still listed him as questionable for Sunday. WR Jalen Guyton (groin) and RB Isaiah Spiller (illness) are listed as questionable as well. TE Gerald Everett (chest) is out.

The Packers added EDGE Rashan Gary (shoulder) to the injury report on Friday. He's listed as questionable along with CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and LB Quay Walker (groin). S Rudy Ford (biceps) is doubtful to play.

Giants at Commanders

The Giants had RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion), and WR Jalin Hyatt (concussion) on the injury report this week, but they are all set to play. T Evan Neal (ankle) and CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) will not play and T Andrew Thomas (knee) is considered questionable.

RB Antonio Gibson (toe) is set to miss Sunday's game after the Commanders listed him as doubtful. FB Alex Armah (hamstring) and DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Buccaneers at 49ers

Buccaneers S Ryan Neal (thumb) is out for Sunday's game. G Matt Feiler (knee) is listed as questionable.

G Aaron Banks (toe) is the only 49ers player ruled out. DE Robert Beal (hamstring), CB Darrell Luter (knee), and CB Samuel Womack (knee) are listed as questionable.

Jets at Bills

The Jets listed WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) as questionable, but he says that he’ll be playing in Buffalo. OL Billy Turner (finger), linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle), T Duane Brown (hip), TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring) and linebacker Sam Eguavoen (hip) are not going to play. DL Will McDonald (ankle) joins Wilson in the questionable category.

Seahawks at Rams

S Jamal Adams (knee), CB Tre Brown (foot), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), and T Abraham Lucas (knee) are listed as questionable. WR Dareke Young (abdomen) is the only player ruled out.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) is set to play. CB Cobie Durant (shoulder) is their only questionable player.

Vikings at Broncos

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is questionable to come off injured reserve and play on Sunday. RB Alexander Mattison (concussion), LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle), QB Nick Mullens (back), and G Chris Reed (foot) are also questionable. CB Akayleb Evans (calf) and QB Jaren Hall (concussion) won't play.

S P.J. Locke (ankle) is out, but the rest of the Broncos are set to play.