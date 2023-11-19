NFL 2023 Week 11 early inactives: Noah Brown out for Texans Sunday

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Texans have wide receiver Nico Collins back this week, but they won't have Noah Brown against the Cardinals.

Brown was listed as questionable because of a knee injury and he is on the team's inactive list on Sunday. It's a significant loss for the Texans, who have seen Brown go off for 13 catches, 325 yards and a touchdown in the last two weeks.

The news was better on the other side of the ball. Rookie edge rusher Will Anderson is active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Steelers at Browns

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, DB Darius Rush, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, RB Godwin Igwebuike, DL Montravius Adams, OL Dylan Cook

Browns: S Juan Thornhill, WR Marquise Goodwin, C Luke Wypler, DE Isaiah McGuire, DT Siaki Ika

Cardinals at Texans

Cardinals: S Joey Blount, RB Michael Carter, OL Dennis Daley, RB Emari Demarcado, DL Jonathan Ledbetter, WR Zach Pascal, WR Michael Wilson

Texans: WR Noah Brown, S Jimmie Ward, RB Dameon Pierce, LB Henry To'oTo'o, LB Jake Hansen, QB Case Keenum, TE Eric Saubert

Titans at Jaguars

Titans: WR Treylon Burks, T Andre Dillard, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, LB Caleb Murphy, LB Trevis Gipson, OL Calvin Throckmorton, QB Malik Willis

Jaguars: WR Elijah Cooks, DB Tyson Campbell, DT DaVon Hamilton, LB Yasir Abdullah, OL Cole Van Lanen

Raiders at Dolphins

Raiders: T Kolton Miller, QB Brian Hoyer, LB Jaylon Smith, LB Amari Burney, C Hroniss Grasu, DT Byron Young, DT Nesta Jade Silvera

Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, OL Rob Hunt, OL Robert Jones, WR Chase Claypool, RB Jeff Wilson, TE Durham Smythe, WR Braxton Berrios

Cowboys at Panthers

Cowboys: QB Trey Lance, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Eric Scott, RB Deuce Vaughn, OT Asim Richards

Panthers: WR Terrace Marshall Jr., CB C.J. Henderson, T Ricky Lee, G Nash Jensen, TE Hayden Hurst, LB Marquis Haynes

Bears at Lions

Bears: WR Velus Jones, LB Noah Sewell, QB Nathan Peterman, DB Quindell Johnson, G Ja'Tyre Carter, DE Dominique Robinson, LB Micah Baskerville

Lions: G Jonah Jackson, DT Isaiah Buggs, DT Levi Onwuzurike, DT Brodric Martin, WR Antoine Green, CB Steven Gilmore, LB Trevor Nowaske

Chargers at Packers

Chargers: TE Gerald Everett, WR Jalen Guyton, DB Essang Bassey, RB Isaiah Spiller, RB Elijah Dotson, OL Zack Bailey, DL Scott Matlock

Packers: S Rudy Ford, CB Jaire Alexander, CB Kyu Blu Kelly, LB Brenton Cox Jr., T Caleb Jones, WR Samori Toure

Giants at Commanders

Giants: S Bobby McCain, CB Adoree’ Jackson, RB Deon Jackson, T Evan Neal, T Joshua Miles, DL Jordon Riley, K Cade York

Commanders: RB Antonio Gibson, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, FB Alex Armah, G Julian Good-Jones, TE Curtis Hodges, WR Mitchell Tinsley, DE James Smith-Williams