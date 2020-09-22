NFC North Week 2 roundup

The Green Bay Packers are the clear front runners in the NFC North even though they are technically still tied atop the division with the Chicago Bears. The Detroit Lions have had a disastrous start, but they are still ahead of the Minnesota Vikings in the standings due to point differential.

For the sake of our reader’s sanity, we won’t make you read a recap of the Lions collapse in Green Bay and will skip right ahead to the other two games.

The Bears Week 2 game was almost the inverse of their efforts in Week 1, as they jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead over the Saquan Barkley-less New York Giants and then managed to hold off a late Giants surge, closing the game out 17-13.

The Vikings kicked a field goal on their opening possession, then saw their offense fall off a cliff until late in the fourth quarter when Dalvin cook scored a touchdown and two-point conversion. That was the only points the Vikings would score and they would go on to lose 28-11 to the Colts.

NFC North Standings

Team Overall Division Point Dif Green Bay Packers 2-0 2-0 +30 Chicago Bears 2-0 2-0 +8 Detroit Lions 0-2 0-2 -25 Minnesota Vikings 0-2 0-1 -26

New Injuries

Packers center Corey Linsley sprained his thumb and his status is up in the air. Wide receiver Davante Adams was nursing a hamstring injury and was held out in the second half of last week’s game as a precaution. Adams is expected back in Week 3.

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was placed on injured reserve due to a torn pectoral and is expected to miss the season.

Up next

Packers at New Orleans Saints (1-1), Sunday at 8:20 pm EST

Bears at Atlanta Falcons (0-2), Sunday at 1:00 pm EST

Lions at Arizona Cardianls (2-0), Sunday at 1:00 pm EST

Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans (2-0), Sunday at 1:00 m, EST