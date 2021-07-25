NFC North watch: Bears trade WR Anthony Miller to the Texans

While the Detroit Lions struggle to field a roster of NFL-caliber wide receivers, one of the team’s divisional foes sent a decent young wideout away for the NFL equivalent of a bag of peanuts.

The Chicago Bears dealt wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans on Saturday. The Texans agreed to a swap of late-round picks with Chicago in exchange for Miller, 26.

Now entering his fourth season in the NFL, Miller caught 49 passes for 485 yards and two TDs in 2020. He averaged 44 receptions, 521 yards and 4 TDs in his three years in Chicago. He had fallen behind Darnell Mooney on the Bears’ WR pecking order, and the team also drafted the similarly skilled Dazz Newsome, making him superfluous in Chicago.

He was a real problem for the Lions. In five games versus Detroit, Miller hauled in 27 passes for 442 yards and two TDs. That’s nearly 30 percent of his career production in just 11 percent of his games played.