What’s next for Kentucky after John Calipari leaves for Arkansas?
Krysten Peek analyzes John Calipari's departure from Kentucky to Arkansas, discussing the implications for both programs and recruits going forward.
John Calipari would replace Eric Musselman at Arkansas.
Kentucky has lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament in two of the past three seasons.
Oakland added to Kentucky's March misery on Thursday night, ratcheting up the pressure on Calipari entering the offseason.
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.
