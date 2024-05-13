What next for Bulut if no Cardiff deal is agreed?

Erol Bulut’s uncertain future as Cardiff City manager has seen him being linked with other jobs in Europe.

Bulut is understood to be back in his native Turkey, having not yet agreed a new deal with the Bluebirds and it is believed the length of a potential new contract is the main point of contention between the two parties.

But what next for Bulut, if not Cardiff?

Panathinaikos are the latest club to be linked with the 49-year-old, with reports in Greece suggesting their current manager Fatih Terim, another Turkish boss, will leave his position as manager.

Fotospor even report that a meeting has already been held between Panathinaikos' president, Giannis Alafouzos, and Bulut's representatives.

It is not the first time a major European club has been linked with Bulut. Last month, Bulut refused to comment on speculation linking him with Turkish side Besiktas.

Of course, one man who can end such speculation is the Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan, who is yet to comment on Bulut’s immediate future.