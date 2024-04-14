'Next aim is to catch St Mirren' - Shaughnessy

Joe Shaughnessy says Dundee's top-six finish is a "brilliant achievement", but he insists they want to kick on for the last five games of the season.

Dundee's goalless draw at Pittodrie, combined with Hibs' draw with Motherwell, ensured Tony Docherty's side will finish in the top half in their first season back in the top flight.

"It is some achievement for the lads," Shaughnessy said.

"After getting promoted last season and over the course of the season we have deserved it, we have made hard work of it but it is a brilliant achievement.’

"It is hard to finish in the top six in this league, I have been playing here for years and I have done it maybe twice, three times.

"It is a hard thing, that it what I’m saying to the young lads that have just done it here, enjoy it because it is some achievement.

"Every year you just want to progress and improve on the season before so whatever that is.

"For now we will enjoy the result today and we will look at the fixtures when they come out and we will go try and catch St Mirren, that has got to be the next aim."