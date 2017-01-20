Why patience is the right course for Lakers

LOS ANGELES – On Tuesday, hours before the Lakers faced Denver, Nick Young needed something from his teammates: tickets. Young had a large contingent planning to attend the game, and he needed a few extra. From a nearby locker, Timofey Mozgov reached out with three of his own.
“Mozzy, I love you man,” Young crooned.
Across the room, Thomas Robinson grinned.
“So that’s how you get touches, Mozzy?” Robinson asked.
“That’s right,” Mozgov replied.
These are largely tension-free times in Lakers Land. The drama between Young and D’Angelo Russell has faded. Kobe Bryant’s locker is now occupied by a spindly 19-year-old rookie. Bryant was a legend in this locker room, but team officials will readily admit that last season was a surreal one. The daily hoopla around Bryant — which included packed retirement mini-pressers in many of the cities the Lakers visited — was emotionally draining, and Kobe’s attempts to will his way to a productive season hampered the development of L.A.’s young players.
With Bryant gone, L.A. is in full rebuild mode. A surprising 10-10 start had Lakers fans dreaming of the playoffs, but the harsh realities of youth have sent L.A. crashing back to earth. The Lakers have dropped 21 of their last 26 games, and a fourth straight trip to the lottery seems likely. The offense ranks in the bottom third of the NBA, while the defense is the worst, per Basketball Reference. During the current five-game losing streak, L.A. has surrendered 100 points-plus in every game and more than 120 in two of them. Third quarters have been particularly troubling; the Nuggets posted 35 points against L.A. in the third on Tuesday, enough to survive a furious Lakers rally in the fourth.
Losses sting, but really — does it matter? Deep down, Lakers executives have to be rooting for — or at least be OK with — a full death spiral. L.A. will fork over its draft pick to Philadelphia this year if it falls outside of the top three. The Lakers have to be salivating at the possibility of adding another young piece, or trading a high pick in a loaded draft for assets that fit.
That’s not Walton’s concern, of course. His job is to figure out what he has in his young core, and then develop the hell out of it. “This is not an easy league,” Walton said. “And this league is full of grown men. The learning curve is going to be different for everybody.”
Scouts generally agree: In Russell and Julius Randle, the Lakers have two playoff-caliber starters, at least. Russell has been solid, showing flashes of brilliance while continuing to be plagued by the usual inconsistencies of a second-year point guard. His assist numbers are low (4.5 per game) and he has a nasty habit of over-dribbling — a cardinal sin for any playmaker. But he hasn’t been overwhelmed athletically — a genuine fear among NBA execs who scouted him — and the elite-level court vision he showcased at Ohio State has traveled with him to the next level.
Randle is a man-child, a bruising low-post scorer with a wealth of power moves. Like Russell, Randle has battled consistency issues; he was stapled to the bench during L.A.’s fourth-quarter comeback on Tuesday. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Holy lord, he’s figured it out, and the rest of the league is in trouble,’ ” Walton said. “And there are other times when it’s like, ‘Wow, what was he looking at right there?’ ”
On Brandon Ingram, scouts are divided. Few question his skill set — there are definite traces of Kevin Durant there, and it can’t hurt that Lakers assistant coach Brian Keefe, an ex-coach of Durant’s in Oklahoma City, is working with him — but there are concerns. Size, for one. Ingram is a rail-thin small forward in a league where that position is flooded with middle-linebacker types. Durant was slender too, but Ingram’s waist is even smaller, as is his lower body.
Said Walton: “Brandon is doing a phenomenal job of working. [But] he still needs his body to catch up to his body of work and his skill set.”
Yet Ingram might be L.A.’s best hope at a homegrown franchise player. His 3-point shooting is erratic, but scouts love his form and project his low percentage (29.4 percent) to improve rapidly. Walton has empowered Ingram as a playmaker, and Ingram has responded with remarkable moments that open the door to a future as a point forward. Indeed, “feel for the game” is a common Ingram compliment among Lakers officials.
The Lakers will have to be patient. There is no quick fix here, and an aggressive foray into the free-agent market next summer would be imprudent. L.A. has too many holes to be fixed by burning its cash on Paul Millsap or Serge Ibaka or any of the other handful of free agents on a shrinking list of movable players. The Lakers opened up the checkbook last summer for Luol Deng (four years, $72 million) and Timofey Mozgov (four years, $64 million) with mixed results. Deng is a quality locker-room presence, but he’s offering up just 8.1 points per game and his field-goal percentage has dipped below 40 percent for the first time in his career. Mozgov is averaging the fewest minutes (21.1) of any Lakers starter.
This is a — wait for it — process, one L.A. can’t rush. Instead of jumping into the superstar sweepstakes, the Lakers must look for value at key positions. Greg Monroe — should he decline his player option in Milwaukee — would shore up the interior; J.J. Redick would bolster a mediocre 3-point shooting attack if L.A. could persuade him to switch locker rooms.
L.A. is willing to talk trades, and there is always the possibility they could rekindle a DeMarcus Cousins discussion with Sacramento. The Kings have yet to act like they are serious about dealing Cousins, league sources told The Vertical, but even before Rudy Gay went down there were factions in the organization that think Cousins needed to go — before owner Vivek Ranadive hands him the kind of contract that would effectively make him untradeable.
Orlando has intensified its research into Cousins in recent weeks, sources said, and the Magic have the assets to make a deal. Still, persuading the playoff-starved Ranadive to move Cousins will be challenging, if not impossible.
Cousins isn’t a cure-all, either, especially if the price is high. This rebuild is going to be painful. The Lakers caved to Kobe in 2013, inking him to a two-year extension that ate deep into L.A.’s cap space and set the stage for the free fall that followed. Ingram, Russell and Randle are the future now, and there is no button Walton or GM Mitch Kupchak can push that can make the Lakers a contender anytime soon. The Lakers are one of the NBA’s flagship franchises, but like any rebuilding team, they have a long road ahead of them.
3-POINTERS
3. All-Stars announced
A few quick thoughts on Thursday’s announcement of the All-Star starters:
• Russell Westbrook was robbed: How does the combination of fans/media/players not vote in Westbrook? All Westbrook has done is lead the NBA in scoring while averaging a triple-double and keeping a Thunder team that lost a top-five player in the offseason in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. Blame the fans for this one. Westbrook’s third-place finish among guards in the fan vote was enough to keep him behind James Harden and Stephen Curry when all the votes — which included players and a media panel — were tallied.
• The players didn’t take this seriously: What do Mo Williams, Brice Johnson and Kris Middleton have in common? None has played this season, and yet all three picked up a vote in the player portion of the All-Star ballot. Michael Beasley got six votes. JaVale McGee, four. Marshall Plumlee — with four games under his belt — got two.
Players have often griped about fan/media votes. They believed they should have a stronger voice. They got one. And many of them blew it.
• Bring back the center: In 2012, the NBA removed the center position from the ballot. Small ball was the rage, and the combination of a number of power forwards playing center and the dearth of true centers out there motivated the change. It made sense at the time. It doesn’t now. The proliferation of high-level centers (DeMarcus Cousins, Marc Gasol, Joel Embiid, DeAndre Jordan, just to name a few) has revitalized the position. Just as the league reacted to the scarcity of elite big men then, it should do the same now.
2. An Emmanuel Mudiay update
Here is what Denver believes: Nikola Jokic is rapidly becoming a franchise player. Jokic has posted some eye-popping numbers of late, including a 30-point outburst in a win over Orlando on Monday and a 35-point effort against the Spurs on Thursday night. Jokic is a potential double-double machine who is growing more confident with his 3-point shot by the month.
Here is what Denver hopes: Mudiay will soon join him on that level. Nuggets brass was ecstatic when Mudiay slipped to them at No. 7 on draft night in 2015. The front office envisioned Mudiay developing into a powerful playmaker able to engineer an up-tempo offense.
Thus far, Mudiay has been solid. His production has ticked up from last season. His free-throw percentage has jumped from 67 percent to 78.2 percent. Yet his 3-point shooting continues to be a weakness (32.5 percent) and his field-goal percentage has yet to crack 40 percent.
“You go back to the beginning of the year and turnovers were a big issue with him,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone told The Vertical. “The biggest growth and improvement you see with Emmanuel is in terms of valuing the ball, simplifying things and not confusing playing fast with just trying to make plays right away. I think he has calmed down, and I think he has slowed down.”
Denver is in a funky spot. It’s loaded with good, solid players who can score in bunches (eighth in the NBA in offensive efficiency) but don’t defend anybody (29th in defensive efficiency). The Nuggets are clinging to the eighth seed in a crowded field of mediocre contenders, but badly need another homegrown star to emerge as a cornerstone player before they can take the next step.
Denver hopes that’s Mudiay. Confidence is a big key — team officials say Mudiay gets it quickly when his shot is falling, but it can evaporate just as fast when his first few shots in a game are off. And Malone has emphasized the importance of becoming a true floor general.
“I think people forget this is a 20-year-old kid,” Malone said. “But I’ve seen growth, I’ve seen development and I’ve seen his confidence out there. He needs to play with the mindset of ‘My job as the floor leader is to get us into our offense, value the ball and when I’m open, make the shot or get to the basket to make a play for myself or my teammate.’”
1. Carmelo should consider Boston
A meeting of the minds between Knicks president Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony eased tensions in New York — for now. But Anthony is in Year Three of a five-year contract, and it’s hard to see how the Knicks can be anything more than a fringe contender the next two seasons. Best-case scenario: The Knicks are able to lure Chris Paul to New York next summer. Worst case: The Knicks continue to strike out with marquee free agents, and ‘Melo finishes his Knicks career with back-to-back lottery trips.
Anthony loves New York, but there is a team nearby that could offer him a coveted chance to compete for a title: Boston. The Celtics have assets (Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart, picks) and could put together a strong offer. Anthony would fill Boston’s void as a wing scorer, and an Anthony-Isaiah Thomas-Al Horford core would be a legitimate threat to Cleveland.
Would Anthony — who has a no-trade clause, as well as a 15 percent trade kicker — be interested? There are no signs yet that he would. But with the Knicks season slipping away, Anthony may have to decide if winning a championship is a priority. Boston offers opportunity. New York does not.
