Why patience is the right course for Lakers

LOS ANGELES – On Tuesday, hours before the Lakers faced Denver, Nick Young needed something from his teammates: tickets. Young had a large contingent planning to attend the game, and he needed a few extra. From a nearby locker, Timofey Mozgov reached out with three of his own.

“Mozzy, I love you man,” Young crooned.

Across the room, Thomas Robinson grinned.

“So that’s how you get touches, Mozzy?” Robinson asked.

“That’s right,” Mozgov replied.

These are largely tension-free times in Lakers Land. The drama between Young and D’Angelo Russell has faded. Kobe Bryant’s locker is now occupied by a spindly 19-year-old rookie. Bryant was a legend in this locker room, but team officials will readily admit that last season was a surreal one. The daily hoopla around Bryant — which included packed retirement mini-pressers in many of the cities the Lakers visited — was emotionally draining, and Kobe’s attempts to will his way to a productive season hampered the development of L.A.’s young players.

With Bryant gone, L.A. is in full rebuild mode. A surprising 10-10 start had Lakers fans dreaming of the playoffs, but the harsh realities of youth have sent L.A. crashing back to earth. The Lakers have dropped 21 of their last 26 games, and a fourth straight trip to the lottery seems likely. The offense ranks in the bottom third of the NBA, while the defense is the worst, per Basketball Reference. During the current five-game losing streak, L.A. has surrendered 100 points-plus in every game and more than 120 in two of them. Third quarters have been particularly troubling; the Nuggets posted 35 points against L.A. in the third on Tuesday, enough to survive a furious Lakers rally in the fourth.

Losses sting, but really — does it matter? Deep down, Lakers executives have to be rooting for — or at least be OK with — a full death spiral. L.A. will fork over its draft pick to Philadelphia this year if it falls outside of the top three. The Lakers have to be salivating at the possibility of adding another young piece, or trading a high pick in a loaded draft for assets that fit.

That’s not Walton’s concern, of course. His job is to figure out what he has in his young core, and then develop the hell out of it. “This is not an easy league,” Walton said. “And this league is full of grown men. The learning curve is going to be different for everybody.”

Scouts generally agree: In Russell and Julius Randle, the Lakers have two playoff-caliber starters, at least. Russell has been solid, showing flashes of brilliance while continuing to be plagued by the usual inconsistencies of a second-year point guard. His assist numbers are low (4.5 per game) and he has a nasty habit of over-dribbling — a cardinal sin for any playmaker. But he hasn’t been overwhelmed athletically — a genuine fear among NBA execs who scouted him — and the elite-level court vision he showcased at Ohio State has traveled with him to the next level.

Randle is a man-child, a bruising low-post scorer with a wealth of power moves. Like Russell, Randle has battled consistency issues; he was stapled to the bench during L.A.’s fourth-quarter comeback on Tuesday. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Holy lord, he’s figured it out, and the rest of the league is in trouble,’ ” Walton said. “And there are other times when it’s like, ‘Wow, what was he looking at right there?’ ”

On Brandon Ingram, scouts are divided. Few question his skill set — there are definite traces of Kevin Durant there, and it can’t hurt that Lakers assistant coach Brian Keefe, an ex-coach of Durant’s in Oklahoma City, is working with him — but there are concerns. Size, for one. Ingram is a rail-thin small forward in a league where that position is flooded with middle-linebacker types. Durant was slender too, but Ingram’s waist is even smaller, as is his lower body.

