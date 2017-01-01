Watch Dylan Strome's mom reaction to her son's scoring chance

Dylan Stome #19 and Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of Team Canada bump into each other during action against Team USA during a preliminary round game in the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship at the Air Canada Centre on December 31, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The USA defeated Canada 3-1. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Year after year, one of the best parts of the world junior broadcasts are the reactions of the parents after their child does something huge for the Red and White on the world stage. Nic Petan’s father lost his mind last year when his son netted a hat trick against Slovakia, and it was awesome.

Tonight, It was the mother of Team Canada captain Dylan Strome who found herself on the highlight reel.

Strome and the Canadians had a forgettable New Year’s Eve, and the captain’s mom perfectly summed up the heartache with her reaction to one of her son’s scoring chances.

Dylan Strome's mom's reaction to his latest chance is probably how every Canadian fan reacted. #FlyTheFlag pic.twitter.com/86Ss9oNgdc — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 31, 2016





Canada was stymied by an impressive performance from goaltender Joe Woll, who helped Team USA secure the top seed in group B with a 3-1 victory. Strome was on the tough luck end of several solid scoring chances, including a blocked shot from USA forward Colin White on a five-minute power play late in the second period.