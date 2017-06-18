Vince Young's CFL comeback comes to abrupt end as he's cut

Vince Young deserved credit for doing whatever it took to get back into football. In his case, it was a trip to the Canadian Football League.

However, Young’s body betrayed him. According to the Houston Chronicle, Young’s agent Leigh Steinberg said Young tore his hamstring during training camp and was cut by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was due to be out four-to-six weeks.

Perhaps the Roughriders or another CFL team will give Young another shot when he heals, but it also could be the end of the road for him. Young, who became a legend at the University of Texas, hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2011 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Young turned 34 last month and has been talking about a comeback for some time. No NFL team would take a shot on the former third overall pick, so he went to the CFL. He had a one-year deal with the Roughriders with a team option for a second season, the Chronicle said.

This could be it for Young in football. Or, at least, his comeback attempt has been delayed for a few weeks.

