U.S. Open spectator dies on course from reported natural causes

A 94-year-old spectator attending the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills died at the golf course on Friday during the tournament’s second round.

According to Fox 6 News in Milwaukee, Washington County medical examiner personnel were called to the golf course around 2 p.m. local time to respond to a death from “natural causes.”

BREAKING: Medical Examiner called to Erin Hills. Man died of "natural causes" on the course. @fox6now — Ben Handelman (@BenHandelman) June 16, 2017





The USGA released a statement on the fan’s death:

“The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago. Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time.”

Ryan Ballengee is a Yahoo Sports contributor. Find him on Facebook and Twitter.