Twins come up with perfect baby shower gift for Beyoncé and Jay Z

The hottest celebrity couple around is back in the headlines. Even if you’re a sports fan who tries to ignore these things, it was impossible to escape the news that Jay Z and Beyoncé are pregnant … with twins.

While this is a baseball site that usually stays away from celebrity gossip, there’s a good chance you know exactly where this is going. The Minnesota Twins got hold of the news Thursday, and put together a little care package for the family.

Hey @Beyonce, we heard the good news… Where should we send these? pic.twitter.com/nTK6UGPSqa — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 2, 2017

The care package contains one adult jersey with “Jay” on the back, one adult jersey with “Bey” on the back, one child jersey for “Blue Ivy” and two onesies for the twins. It’s an obvious move by the franchise, but it had to be done.

Will it work? Will the children of Jay Z and Beyoncé grow up as Twins fans? That seems unlikely. Jay Z grew up in Brooklyn. He’s often seen wearing a New York Yankees cap and hanging out with players from the team. Beyoncé’s sporting interests aren’t as obvious. There are pictures of her with Alex Rodriguez and Gary Sheffield, but she was born in Houston. Maybe she loves the Astros and we just don’t know?

While it seems unlikely the Carters would abandon their current rooting interests for the Twins, they do have one connection to the club. Designated hitter Miguel Sano is a client at Jay Z’s Roc Nation sports agency. It’s a long shot, but maybe he can convince them to come to Minnesota in September to cheer for the team.

