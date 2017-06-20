Sources: Pau Gasol declines option with Spurs, but plans to re-sign with team

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol will decline the $16.2 million option on his 2017-18 contract, but intends to work with the franchise on a new, longer-term deal to remain with the team, league sources told The Vertical.

Gasol’s opt-out delivers San Antonio salary cap relief for next season, which could ultimately assist in maneuvering to become involved in free agency.

San Antonio has $76 million in guaranteed money on the book for 2017-18, but is above the salary cap because of $55 million in free-agent cap holds that include Gasol, Jonathan Simmons, Manu Ginobili and Patty Mills.

There have been positive indications recently that Ginobili, 39, is leaning toward returning for his 16th season with San Antonio, but no final decision has been made, league sources said.

Gasol signed a two-year deal with the Spurs a year ago and averaged 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds a game for San Antonio. He turns 37 in July.

Popular video from The Vertical: