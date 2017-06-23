Sources: Clippers All-Star Blake Griffin opts for free agency

As expected, Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, a five-time All-Star forward, has exercised the early termination option on his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources told The Vertical.

Griffin is eligible for a $29.7 million starting salary with a new contract, which could be from a five-year, $172 million deal to stay with the Clippers or a four-year, $128 million contract with a new team.

Griffin, 28, is a cornerstone player for the Clippers, a priority for them to re-sign this summer. Boston, Houston and Miami are among multiple possible free-agent destinations for Griffin, who’ll also consider returning to the Clippers.

Griffin is one of the elite players on the summer marketplace and one of three Clippers – along with All-Star Chris Paul and guard J.J. Redick – who’ll become free agents.

Griffin was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft and has played seven seasons for the Clippers, averaging 21.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

