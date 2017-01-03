Shea Weber ready for emotional return to Nashville

Shea Weber won’t have to share the spotlight in his first game against the Nashville Predators Tuesday night.

Because of a back injury, P.K. Subban won’t be on ice when the two teams face one another for the first time since last summer’s mega trade that saw both players swapped for each other. In some regards it’s fitting for Weber that this night will be about celebrating him and his accomplishments.

Weber has never sought extra attention – no matter how much he deserved the praise for his on-ice play or under-the-radar charity work away from the rink. But like it or not all of the eyeballs at Bridgestone Arena are going to be on him.

“I’m not going to lie — there’s probably going to be a lot of emotion,” the 31-year-old Weber told The Tennessean in a recent story. “I’m human. I spent a lot of time there. I put a lot of hard work and effort into everything I did there. Obviously built a lot of friendships and relationships even outside of the game with people there.”

Despite the positive public sentiments around both the player and the team heading into the game, Weber’s history in Nashville was much more complicated than the usual superstar relationship with his original organization.

When the Predators picked him 49th overall in the 2003 NHL Draft, the team saw him the eventual right-side complement to first-round pick Ryan Suter. But after their draft years, Weber took off and quickly looked like a future superstar and the first elite player selected and developed by the franchise. In his first full season in Nashville, Weber combined brute strength with uncommon mobility for a defenseman his size to blast 17 goals in 79 games in 2006-07. He then launched himself towards hockey’s elite with 23 goals in 81 games in 2008-09.

In the summer of 2010 Weber was named captain and under his leadership the team made the second-round of the playoffs for the first time in franchise history in 2011. That season, Weber was ending a three-year $13.5 million contract and a big extension as a restricted free agent seemed likely. But that offseason Weber experienced the unpleasantness of the business side of hockey for the first time when he and the Preds couldn’t come to a new long-term deal.

Nashville filed for arbitration to guard against an offer sheet on Weber and they ended up going through the entire process. He was awarded a one-year, $7.5 million contract, which seemed to dampen the positive vibes between the player and the franchise.

“It was obviously a new experience,” Weber said when he returned to Nashville for training camp. “Not a lot of guys get to experience the whole arbitration thing, but it’s part of the business and I guess now I can say that’s another thing I can check off in the list of things I’ve done.”

Shea Weber #6 of the Nashville Predators stretches prior to the start of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on January 5, 2011 in Anaheim, California.

The Predators roared into the playoffs as Western Conference a favorite in 2012, beat the Detroit Red Wings in five games, but then lost the next round in five games to the underdog Phoenix Coyotes.

That summer saw off-ice tumult hit Weber again. Suter, his longtime defense partner, left for the Minnesota Wild as an unrestricted free agent and then Weber, a restricted free agent, mulled his options. His representatives and the Predators couldn’t figure out a path to a long-term contract and Weber started to shop around. He visited the Philadelphia Flyers, Red Wings, New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks.

Weber eventually signed a 14-year, $110 million front-loaded offer sheet with the Flyers, which the Predators matched several days later. Weber later said that he knew he would end up in either Philadelphia or Nashville so the offer sheet wasn’t a big deal.

“I love the city of Nashville. I love the fans. I love my teammates,” Weber said after Nashville matched. “It’s a very positive thing that ownership (in Nashville) has stepped up and shown they are going to be a team that will spend to the cap and bring guys in and be a successful team.”