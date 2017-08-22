No shortage of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor prop bets

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor showdown on Aug. 26 is the equivalent to the Super Bowl of combat sports. The similarities aren’t only in the magnitude of the event, but also the ridiculous number of ways you can bet on the fight other than from picking a winner.
Aside from betting on who will come out victorious and whether or not it will be by knockout, you can pick the round that the fight ends. McGregor is a +8000 to win the fight in any round after the 8th while Mayweather is a +2500 to win in rounds 11 and 12.
There’s also a prop bet on who will have more people accompany them during the walkout. Mayweather is a -175 favorite to have a bigger crew than McGregor (+125).
Then things get interesting.
You can bet on everything from whether or not Mayweather will wear a “The Money Team” hat when he walks out, if Nate Diaz will be by his side, what color the ring mat will be or if McGregor will walk out to a song other than Sinead O’Connor’s “Foggy Dew.”
There are also cross-sport prop bets that challenge you to really think outside of the box before placing your bet.
For instance, there’s a line that asks if Bryce Harper will have more total bases than official knockdowns in the fight or if Stanford running back Bryce Love will rack up more rushing yards than punches landed by McGregor.
To cap it all off, there’s a line for the amount of times Donald Trump will tweet on fight night. The favorite there is over 6.5 tweets at -155.
As you can see, the sports books are looking to get all the action they can handle and gamblers will have numerous options come fight night.
Miscellaneous Props
Who will have more people with them during the fight walkout?
Floyd Mayweather -175 (4/7)
Conor McGregor +125 (5/4)
Which fighter will have a longer fight walkout?
Floyd Mayweather -155 (20/31)
Conor McGregor +110 (11/10)
***Calculated from the first note of the entrance music until the fighter gets one foot on the mat.
Will Floyd Mayweather wear a “The Money Team” hat during the fight walkout?
Yes -400 (1/4)
No +250 (5/2)
Will Lil Wayne wear a shirt during the fight walkout?
Yes -230 (10/23)
No +160 (8/5)
Will Nate Diaz walk out with Floyd Mayweather?
Yes +115 (23/20)
No -160 (5/8)
Will Justin Bieber walk out with Floyd Mayweather?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Total Donald Trump Tweets on the day of the fight
Over 6.5 -155 (20/31)
Under 6.5 +110 (11/10)
***Calculated from 00:00 to 23:59 UTC/GMT -8 hours (Pacific Standard Time). Combined @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS
Will either corner throw in towel?
Yes +800 (8/1)
No -2500 (1/25)
Will either fighter lose their mouthpiece during the fight?
Yes +425 (17/4)
No -850 (2/17)
Who will be the first fighter to bleed?
Floyd Mayweather +275 (11/4)
Conor McGregor -450 (2/9)
Will there be a Boxing Rematch in 2018?
Yes +450 (9/2)
No -900 (1/9)
Which fight will end first?
Mayweather vs McGregor -600 (1/6)
Alvarez vs Golovkin +350 (7/2)
Will Conor McGregor fight in the UFC in 2017?
Yes +125 (5/4)
No -175 (4/7)
Will there be a MMA Rematch in 2018?
Yes +2000 (20/1)
No -10000 (1/100)
Cross-Sport Props
What will there be more of?
Total Knockdowns by Conor McGregor -140 (5/7)
Total Home Runs by Giancarlo Stanton on Aug 26 EVEN (1/1)
What will there be more of?
Total Punches landed by Conor McGregor in the Fight -140 (5/7)
Total Points in the Margin of Victory of Stanford vs Rice EVEN (1/1)
What will there be more of?
Total Runs in the Twins vs Blue Jays game on Aug 26 -140 (5/7)
Completed Rounds in the Fight EVEN (1/1)
What Will there be more of?
Total runs in the Mariners vs Yankees game on Aug 26 -140 (5/7)
Completed Rounds in the Fight EVEN (1/1)
What Will there be more of?
Strikeouts by Madison Bumgarner on Aug 26 EVEN (1/1)
Completed Rounds in the Fight -140 (5/7)
What Will there be more of?
Strikeouts by Cole Hamels on Aug 26 +180 (9/5)
Completed Rounds in the Fight -260 (5/13)
What Will there be more of?
Strikeouts by Sonny Gray on Aug 26 +160 (8/5)
Completed Rounds in the Fight -230 (10/23)
