Reds outfielder Billy Hamilton makes impossible catch

Shades of Mays, Griffey and Edmonds?

On Tuesday night, Reds outfielder Billy Hamilton made a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch as he climbed the wall in dead centerfield at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, robbing Padres middle infielder Carlos Asuaje of extra bases.

Almost no one can make this catch.@BillyHamilton is an exception. Wow. pic.twitter.com/EuaaH5YF2U — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2017





Hamilton, who crashed into the outfield wall with considerable force, appeared amazed with his own glove work – laughing with fellow outfielder Adam Duvall after making the spectacular catch.

This isn’t the first time the speedster has wowed fans with highlights in the outfield. Last year, the 26-year-old had the highest rate of ‘Five-Star plays’ according to Statcast.