Real Madrid wins first La Liga title in five years and Barcelona falls short on season's final day

Going into the final day of La Liga, Barcelona still had a hypothetical chance of winning a third straight Spanish league title. It was more than hypothetical, in fact. It was credible. But it had to beat Eibar at home and Real Madrid had to tie or lose at Malaga.

It was a long shot, but the odds were hardly prohibitive.

Real took an early lead and never relinquished it on its way to a 2-0 win, however, and Barca was almost upset by puny Eibar – which finished 10th in spite of its stature, and a stadium that seats just 7,000 – before pulling a 4-2 victory out of the fire. Not that it mattered, since Zinedine Zidane’s side did what it needed to do.

It was Real Madrid’s 33rd league title in its history – a Spanish record, and nine more than second-place Barcelona – and its first since the 2011-12 season. That ends a run in which Real had won the Champions League twice without winning its domestic league.

In just the second minute, Cristiano Ronaldo was dispatched by Isco’s terrific through ball and rounded Carlos Kameni to roll it into the net.

At the other end, Keylor Navas had to make several saves on Sandro, the former Barca prospect. And Kameni then denied Ronaldo from close range to keep things close.

Some 10 minutes after halftime, Real got its second. And it was controversial. A corner was redirected at goal by Sergio Ramos. Kameni parried it and bounced it off the chest of Raphael Varane, who may or may not have been offside. The ball then fell to Karim Benzema, who scored coolly to put the final score on the board.

If the game in Malaga was fairly uneventful and lacked real tension, the one further up the Mediterranean coast in Barcelona was dramatic. Just seven minutes in, Takashi Inui’s splendid half-volley at the far post put the visitors ahead.

Luis Suarez just refused to put Barca on even terms, twice missing one-on-one chances with Yoel.

Meanwhile, Suarez had a goal disallowed because Jordi Alba was plainly offside when Andres Iniesta found him with the ball, before the left back set up the Uruguayan.

It was largely one-way traffic towards Eibar’s goal. And Lionel Messi, incredibly, missed a point-blank finish after Suarez fed him on a silver platter.

And on the hour Inui shocked the hosts with another half-volley, off the underside of the bar, meaning he tripled his La Liga scoring tally for the season in a single game.





That’s when Barcelona finally roused from its slumber and began its comeback.

David Junca got Luis Enrique’s men started with an own goal.

Messi then had a penalty saved by Yoel, who got a strong arm onto the Argentine’s rocket.

But Suarez finally managed to work the ball into the net with a dink on the doorstep.





And then Messi got another chance from the penalty spot, as Eibar was reduced to 10 men. This time around, he converted it for the winner.

