Ravens' Justin Tucker can belt 60-yard FGs and opera tunes

A high school band director gave Justin Tucker a choice: pick playing the trumpet or go play football. Both wasn’t an option.

“I was kind of put on the spot at a pretty young age,” Tucker told Yahoo Sports’ Tony Siragusa. “I was 15, and I basically had to make the decision right then, right there.”

He chose football, which was a wise choice considering Tucker is now one of the best kickers in the NFL, currently under a four-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens valued at $16.8 million.

But Tucker, 27, never dropped his love of music, which includes singing opera. Take a look in the video feature above at how that musical discipline influences the Ravens star on and off the field.

