Paul Pierce says goodbye after 19 seasons in the NBA

Paul Pierce ends his career after 19 years. (AP)

Paul Pierce’s 19-year NBA career came to end at Staples Center on Sunday, after the Los Angeles Clippers lost 104-91 to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

Following the game, former and current NBA players reacted to The Truth’s final time on the court.



After scoring six points in his final game for the Clippers, his current squad said farewell to the future Hall of Famer.


Pierce ends his career with over 26,000 points — 15th on the all-time NBA list. He was also a 10-time All-Star, and won an NBA championship in 2008 to go along with his Finals MVP trophy.


Most known for his days in Boston, his former teammates couldn’t help but say thank you to The Truth with emphatic emotion, including Antoine Walker and Kevin Garnett.



Pierce said goodbye in his own way on Twitter, thanking all the players, coaches, fans and his family that helped him along the way.




The Truth sent out a string of 11 tweets thanking everyone he remember. But he knew there would be some people left out.


But he couldn’t forget about two of the cities he’s called home.



The Truth has had an amazing career. Thank you, Paul.