Paul Pierce says goodbye after 19 seasons in the NBA

Paul Pierce’s 19-year NBA career came to end at Staples Center on Sunday, after the Los Angeles Clippers lost 104-91 to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

Following the game, former and current NBA players reacted to The Truth’s final time on the court.

Congrats to The Truth @paulpierce34 on ONE hell of a career! #FutureHOF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 30, 2017









After scoring six points in his final game for the Clippers, his current squad said farewell to the future Hall of Famer.





Pierce ends his career with over 26,000 points — 15th on the all-time NBA list. He was also a 10-time All-Star, and won an NBA championship in 2008 to go along with his Finals MVP trophy.

Farewell, @paulpierce34 10X All-Star

4X All-NBA

2008 NBA champion

2008 Finals NBA

26,397 career points (15th) pic.twitter.com/P8mA4g5s2M — NBA.com (@NBAcom) April 30, 2017





Most known for his days in Boston, his former teammates couldn’t help but say thank you to The Truth with emphatic emotion, including Antoine Walker and Kevin Garnett.









Pierce said goodbye in his own way on Twitter, thanking all the players, coaches, fans and his family that helped him along the way.

THANKU TO ALL MY NBA BROTHERS AND SISTERS ASSOCIATED WITH THE GAME A GAME IVE LOVED MY WHOLE LIFE BUT NOW TEADY FOR A NEW CHAPTER STAY TUNED — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017





I'd like to thank the fans media members who followed me u made he who I am as a player the Poeple who loved and the people who hated me TY — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017





I gave this game all a had my whole life I'm thankful for that also to my family who seen it all from the beginning thanku — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017





The Truth sent out a string of 11 tweets thanking everyone he remember. But he knew there would be some people left out.

I kno there's so many other people I'm missing when u go on a journey this long sometimes u forget some people who helped but thanku — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017





But he couldn’t forget about two of the cities he’s called home.

Oh Yeah city of Inglewood Stand Up !!! How can I forget my City — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017





Can't leave my Boston fans out Thanku the ride was unreal ????????????????love y'all forever — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017





The Truth has had an amazing career. Thank you, Paul.