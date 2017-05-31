Partners against parity: How fellow teams helped turn Cavs, Warriors into superpowers

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, examines how the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors were built.

There is a common misconception that Cleveland and Golden State are operating under a different set of rules.

How can two teams appear in three straight NBA Finals under the complex and often stifling rules of the salary cap?

Well, they have drafted well, made shrewd trades and, of course, had a little bit of luck.

But both teams also received plenty of help from teams not competing in the Finals.

More than half of the teams in the league played an indirect role in helping to construct the powerhouse rosters for Golden State and Cleveland.

For Cavaliers GM David Griffin and Warriors GM Bob Myers, the process of putting together their respective rosters started when both were second in command.

Griffin spent years four years in Cleveland under then-GM Chris Grant, and Myers served as an apprentice to Warriors GM Larry Riley for one year.

Here is how Griffin and Myers turned once-dormant franchises into the two best teams in the league – with a little help from their rivals.

The Cavs and Warriors had to move a lot of parts to sign LeBron James and Kevin Durant, respectively.

THE DRAFT

Cleveland

Kyrie Irving: The Cavaliers’ selection of Irving with the first pick in 2011 came with some draft-lottery fortune.

Cleveland, which acquired the Clippers’ 2011 unprotected first-round pick in exchange for taking on Baron Davis’ contract, was projected to get the No. 8 overall selection. But the Cavs won the top pick with only a 2.8 percent chance to do so and landed an All-Star point guard.

Irving earns $17.6 million and is in the second year of a $94.3 million rookie extension signed in July 2014. His salary ranks sixth among point guards.

Tristan Thompson: Thompson, an excellent offensive rebounder, is the other half of Cleveland’s 2011 draft class.

The fourth overall pick earns $15.3 million and is in the second year of a five-year, $82 million contract signed in October 2015. His salary ranks 15th among centers.

Kay Felder: Cleveland paid $2.4 million last June to Atlanta for the No. 54 selection to draft Felder. He appeared in 42 games this season but has been inactive during the playoffs.

Golden state

Steph Curry: The reigning two-time MVP was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 draft.

Signed to a four-year, $44 million rookie extension in 2012, Curry is in the last year of his contract.

His $12.1 million salary this season ranks 15th among point guards.

Klay Thompson: Thompson was selected 11th in 2011.

The three-time All-Star is in the second year of a $68.9 million rookie extension signed in October 2014.

His $16.6 million salary this season ranks eight among shooting guards.

Draymond Green: Green was selected with the 35th pick in 2012.

The pick was acquired along with Troy Murphy in a 2011 trade with the Nets.

The two-time All-Defensive Team selection is in the second-year of a five-year, $82 million contract signed in 2015.

His $15.3 million salary ranks 11th among power forwards.

Kevon Looney and Damian Jones: Both players were selected with the last pick in the first round, Looney in 2015 and Jones the following year.

They are development projects with hopes of earning bigger roles next season.

Patrick McCaw: Selected with the 38th pick in 2016, McCaw has developed into a rotational player in his first season.

Golden State purchased the pick from Milwaukee for $2.4 million.

McCaw signed to a two-year contract, earning $543,000 this season.

TRADES

The Cavs’ trade for Kevin Love can be considered a success. (AP) More

