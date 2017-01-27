NHL ref’s hot mic catches his profanity towards player (Video)

The NHL can get pretty heated on the ice, and frequently that heat can be heard rather than felt.

Not a game goes by when you won’t hear an F-bomb floating up from the ice. To paraphrase “A Christmas Story,” these players work in profanity “the way other artists might work in oils or clay.”

But as referee Frederick L’Ecuyer reminded us on Thursday night, it’s not just the players that work blue out there.

During the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators game, L’Ecuyer was about to announce an interference penalty on Ryan Murray. But first, he had some choice words for another player on the ice.

Alas, the only thing hotter than the fire he was spitting was … his mic.

WARNING (obviously) THAT THERE’S ADULT LANGUAGE IN THIS VIDEO:

Ref with the live mic yelling "f–ck you! f–ck you!" Ah yes, this is the stuff I live for. pic.twitter.com/ExMC4XLx0F — AOL KEYWORD: Mike (@mikeFAIL) January 27, 2017





To paraphrase Doc Emrick: “Oh my!”

Hey, with the abuse the referees take on a nightly basis, let’s cut L’Ecuyer little slack. If nothing else, it’s admirable that he was trying to hit the expletive quota since John Tortorella wasn’t behind the bench for the Jackets.

—

Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



