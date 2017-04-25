New Love Rocks: Big E officiates two hardcore WWE fans' wedding

Time off for a wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment is a rarity.

So when The New Day’s Big E found out he would be off television for two weeks, he started thinking about how he should spend his time outside the ring.

“I have to give credit to my co-worker Enzo,” Big E said. “He said you should marry people. And usually Enzo has some off-the-wall ideas, so I figured I don’t know. And then I thought about it … that’s actually amazing.”

Big E obtained his marriage license and took to Twitter in search of a couple in the Los Angeles area that were looking to get married last week by one third of the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

I may be officiating weddings in LA April 20-22. Hit me if you're weird. MarriedbyBigE@gmail.com. I'm actually not joking. For once. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 12, 2017





Enter Joseph Horvath and Brisa Munoz, two wrestling fans who have attended the last five WrestleManias together.

Horvath saw Big E’s tweet and presented the idea to his fiancée.

“She thought it was really unique and something really cool and definitely something memorable,” Horvath said.

Big E married WWE fans Joseph Horvath and Brisa Munoz last Friday in Los Angeles. (Yahoo Sports) More

With his bride-to-be on board, Horvath emailed Big E and shared his story and their love for wrestling. The two exchanged texts and decided on Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles in front of a small group of family and friends.

“I think the part I enjoyed — or at least touched me the most — was when Brisa started tearing up,” Big E said after the ceremony. “They are so fun and the wedding was so different but that was the part that really made it real. It’s two people in love and we’re celebrating their union.”

The couple is scheduled to have a formal wedding this October in Santorini, Greece, but last Friday’s ceremony will always have a special place in their hearts.

“It was awesome,” Horvath said. “It was a really cool interaction. It felt very natural and it felt like it was someone we’ve known for a long time even though we just met him right before.”

