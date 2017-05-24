Moment of silence held before Europa League final to honor Manchester bombing victims

Joe Lago
United players stand for the minute’s silence. (Reuters)

Before Ajax and Manchester United kicked off Wednesday’s Europa League final in Solna, Sweden, a minute’s silence was held at Friends Arena out of respect to the victims of Monday’s Manchester bombings.




United took the field with heavy hearts less than 48 hours after a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people and injured over 100.

UEFA chose not to postpone the match, and judging by the fans’ enthusiasm to show their support and defiance, Europe’s soccer governing body made the right decision.

(Reuters)
(AP Photo)
(Reuters)