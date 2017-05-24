Moment of silence held before Europa League final to honor Manchester bombing victims

Before Ajax and Manchester United kicked off Wednesday’s Europa League final in Solna, Sweden, a minute’s silence was held at Friends Arena out of respect to the victims of Monday’s Manchester bombings.

Both teams observe a moment of silence before kickoff for the victims of Monday's tragedy in Manchester. #UELfinal https://t.co/BE131YISV7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 24, 2017









Voor de aftrap natuurlijk eerst een indrukwekkend moment stilte voor de slachtoffers van de tragedie in Manchester.#UELfinal #ajaman pic.twitter.com/UPqChiT4Sm — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 24, 2017





United took the field with heavy hearts less than 48 hours after a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people and injured over 100.

UEFA chose not to postpone the match, and judging by the fans’ enthusiasm to show their support and defiance, Europe’s soccer governing body made the right decision.

