Matthew Stafford throws the most expensive pick-six in NFL history





If you were one of the many, many, MANY fans who wondered what strange twist of events had brought us to a world where Matthew Stafford could be the highest-paid player in NFL history, well, you got all the evidence you’d ever need with the Lions’ opening drive on Sunday.

Stafford, who recently signed a $135 million contract that ranked him ahead of every single football player in the history of recorded time, began the Lions’ first drive with a catastrophic pick-six:

#Lions QB Matthew Stafford just got a new 5-year, $135 million contract extension. Threw pick-six to start season pic.twitter.com/tLoEiCeiHl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2017





Justin Bethel took the interception 82 yards for a touchdown and an early Cardinals lead. Stafford, who’s better known for throwing passes into the stratosphere than into the hands of opponents, threw only one pick-six last year, per ESPN stats.

Oh, and adding insult to pick-six, it was Matthew Stafford Bobblehead Day:

First 25,000 fans inside @fordfield get a bobblehead of the 135 Million Dollar Man, Matthew Stafford, on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/gdqd5O5K9p — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 9, 2017





Yeah, it’ll get better for Stafford, because it damn sure couldn’t get any worse.



