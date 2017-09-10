Matthew Stafford throws the most expensive pick-six in NFL history

Jay Busbee

If you were one of the many, many, MANY fans who wondered what strange twist of events had brought us to a world where Matthew Stafford could be the highest-paid player in NFL history, well, you got all the evidence you’d ever need with the Lions’ opening drive on Sunday.

Stafford, who recently signed a $135 million contract that ranked him ahead of every single football player in the history of recorded time, began the Lions’ first drive with a catastrophic pick-six:


Justin Bethel took the interception 82 yards for a touchdown and an early Cardinals lead. Stafford, who’s better known for throwing passes into the stratosphere than into the hands of opponents, threw only one pick-six last year, per ESPN stats.

Oh, and adding insult to pick-six, it was Matthew Stafford Bobblehead Day:


Yeah, it’ll get better for Stafford, because it damn sure couldn’t get any worse.

Not a great start to the year for Matthew Stafford. (AP)

____
Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports:
Winners and Losers: College football’s big night doesn’t disappoint
Bengals’ Eifert will stand for anthem, recognize military member each week
Pat Forde: Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly’s hot seat gets hotter
Pete Thamel: Oklahoma plants its flag on OSU turf