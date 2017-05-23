Kobe Bryant’s vocal support could be tipping point for UFC athletes in unionization efforts

The most dramatic moment of the three-day UFC athlete retreat that took place in Las Vegas over the weekend came when bantamweight Leslie Smith stood up to ask Kobe Bryant his thoughts about the fighters organizing a union.

There is no union or association among UFC fighters, though three groups have formed over the last several years attempting to do so.

Smith, who has fought for the UFC since 2014, had no idea how Bryant, the retired Los Angeles Lakers legend, would answer the question. Bryant was one of many speakers at the retreat, which was designed to introduce the fighters to the newly opened UFC Performance Institute as well as introduce them to the new owners, WME/IMG.

Smith told Bryant that UFC fighters were trying to form a union, and she asked him how important the NBA Players Association was for him in terms of his own contract negotiations.

When she asked the question, there was a small applause from other fighters in the room.

“It was only a smattering of applause, but it was a pretty big deal, if you ask me,” Smith said. “We were brought there by WME/IMG. It was being filmed. It was paid for by [UFC CEO] Ari [Emanuel] and the other owners. Kobe was brought there by them to speak to us. And retribution in the UFC is very real. So while it wasn’t this huge ovation, the fact that as many fighters applauded as they did is very significant to me.”

But any significance would ultimately rest on how Bryant answered the question. If he gave a pro-management answer, no one would have been emboldened, and the struggling effort by the fighters to organize and improve their situations might have completely fizzled.

Bryant, though, did not do that.

“Even us as players, we have our union meetings, and we’re normally at each other’s throats competing against each other,” Bryant said. “But we understand completely that a rising tide raises all boats. So when you guys have this union and you operate on the same page together, it will 100 percent fortify the sport and make the sport better, not just for the present but for future generations coming. It’s extremely important.”

Smith said moderator Cari Champion continued the discussion with Bryant along the same lines. Later, ex-NFL star Michael Strahan spoke of the need for unity, Smith said.

Smith has been among the most vocal of the UFC athletes seeking improved working conditions. She said she spoke to Emanuel privately at breakfast during the retreat and asked if the fighters would be paid more.

According to her account of it, Emanuel said no. (Yahoo Sports reached out to WME to get Emanuel’s recollection of the conversation, but no response was given.)

“I saw Ari and I shook his hand and said, ‘Thank you for having us,’ ” Smith said. “I asked him if we were going to get paid more now that WME/IMG was running the show. He said no, that we weren’t going to get paid more, but that we’d have more chances to fight.”

Increased pay is only one of the issues Smith wants to see improved. She said fighters deserve a health care plan, a retirement savings plan and a grievance process.

Leslie Smith raises her hands after facing Irene Aldana in their women's bantamweight bout during a UFC Fight Night event on Dec. 17, 2016.

She has yet to fight in 2017, though she hopes to face Lina Lansberg.

She made $185,000 total in fighting income in 2016, when she fought three times and went 2-1. It was, she said, more than she made in her entire career up to that point, which began in 2009.

Smith defeated Rin Nakai in Brisbane, Australia, on March 20, 2016. She lost Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino on May 14 at UFC 198 in Curitiba, Brazil, and then defeated Irene Aldana on Dec. 17 in Sacramento, California.

She received $10,000 to show and $10,000 for defeating Nikai. She also was given a $5,000 discretionary bonus for that fight, making her total pay for that bout $25,000.

She made $35,000 to show and got a $25,000 discretionary bonus in the Justino fight, making her total pay in that one $60,000.

