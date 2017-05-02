Kevin Shattenkirk nets OT winner as Capitals take Game 3 vs. Penguins (Video)

Kevin Shattenkirk’s power play goal 3:13 into overtime helped the Washington Capitals stave off an embarrassing collapse and take Game 3 of their second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 3-2 win.

With Trevor Daley sitting in the box for holding, Shattenkirk took a Nicklas Backstrom pass at the point and patiently waited for his shot. As T.J. Oshie screened Marc-Andre Fleury, the Capitals defenseman fired home the winner.

The Capitals could have ended things within 60 minutes, but a furious Penguins’ comeback late in the third period forced overtime.

With the Capitals up 2-0 after goals from Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov, Evgeni Malkin ruined Braden Holtby’s shutout with 1:53 left in the third period. Forty-eight seconds later, Justin Schultz’s shot from the point took a deflection in front and got by Holtby, causing PPG Paints Arena to erupt.

The Penguins were able to force the extra period despite not having the services of captain Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary. Crosby left five minutes into the game after a collision in front with Matt Niskanen that led to the Capitals defenseman getting tossed.

Sheary was lost after colliding with Patric Hornqvist in the second period.

The Penguins had their chances, and their power play failed to help going 0-for-5 on their opportunities. Holtby stopped 28 of 30 shots faced and bounced back — as he usually does — after getting pulled before the start of the third period in Game 2.

“[H]is mental toughness is excellent. He has the ability to park things. He’ll park it and I think he’ll be the difference in this series,” said Capitals head coach Barry Trotz Monday afternoon.

Game 4 will be back in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night with the Penguins holding a 2-1 series lead.

