Kevin Gausman's questionable ejection proves MLB is taking Orioles-Red Sox feud seriously

Major League Baseball officials made it clear on Wednesday they were growing tired of the on-going Orioles-Red Sox feud.

That became evident very quickly during Wednesday’s game when Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning after hitting Boston’s Xander Bogaerts with a 77-mph slider.

Home-plate umpire Sam Holbrook wasted no time sending Gausman to the showers despite what appeared to be the opposite of a purpose pitch. Explanation be damned, the edict from the league was to douse any potential continuation of the feud quickly, and that’s exactly what Holbrook did.

The only anger stemming from the pitch was from the Orioles, who were none too pleased to lose their starter in the second inning. Even the Red Sox commentators questioned the judgment knowing Gausman’s pitch clearly got away from him.

It definitely comes across as a knee jerk reaction. The intensity surrounding the on-going Orioles-Red Sox feud has been all over the place the last two weeks. After reaching a fever pitch on Tuesday though, leading to Manny Machado’s epic postgame rant on the Red Sox organization, things appeared relatively calm at the beginning of Wednesday’s game.

They have remained that way despite the drama surrounding Gausman’s pitch, which indicates the teams got the message from the league. Although Holbrook did add to his ejection total, tossing Adam Jones in the fifth inning after a questionable strike call.

Holbrook in particular is making sure his authority is stamped all over Wednesday’s game.

