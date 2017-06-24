Kevin Durant trolls haters with cupcake hat featuring NBA championship ring

LeBron James started the trend in 2016, Draymond Green gave it his best shot at the Golden State Warriors’ 2017 championship parade and now Kevin Durant has put his name on the list of NBA stars shouting out the haters via articles of clothing.

The 2017 NBA Finals MVP showed up at teammate JaVale McGee’s charity softball game wearing a hat featuring a cupcake with an NBA championship ring in lieu of a cherry on top.

Kevin really put a ring instead of a cherry on top of the cupcake ???????? pic.twitter.com/1GVaFNbQet — Julie Phayer (@juliephayer) June 24, 2017





As you’ll recall, Durant was given the moniker by his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates and fans around the league following his decision to sign with the juggernaut Warriors.

Perhaps Durant’s hat was inspired by James, whose 2016 cap featured a version of the popular “Kermit-sipping-tea” meme, but with the Larry O’Brien trophy in place of piping-hot tea.





May the pettiness never cease.