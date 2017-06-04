Josh Donaldson belts go-ahead home run on bobblehead day

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson must have a flair for the dramatic. Time and time again, he seems to come through when it matters most. When his team desperately needs it, he answers the call.

So it should come as no surprise that he put that trait on display during his bobblehead day. Donaldson played the hero during Sunday’s 3-2 win over the New York Yankees.

With the game tied in the eighth inning, Donaldson stepped to the plate against Tyler Clippard looking to give his team the lead. He did just that. On the sixth pitch of the at-bat, Donaldson hit a 92 mph fastball out to right center for the go-ahead solo shot to put his team ahead. The Blue Jays would hold on, making Donaldson’s hit the game-winner.

While Donaldson has accomplished similar feats, it had to feel just a little better coming though on the day the team gave out a bobblehead in his likeness. Perhaps he was motivated by the fact that the bobblehead didn’t really look like him at all?

Share your favourite @BringerOfRain20 moment using #BeatTheLine & #BoRBBH for a chance to win a Donaldson bobblehead pres by @HondaCanada! pic.twitter.com/jzIfFV1ubz — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 31, 2017

That actually wasn’t the case. Donaldson said he liked how the giveaway turned out, and even managed to take a shot at himself in the process.

Josh Donaldson liked his bobblehead. He thought #BlueJays did a “very good job” with it, but added “it’s kind of hard to polish a turd.” — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 4, 2017

We’re going to politely disagree. We’ve seen plenty of highlights of Donaldson mashing balls at the plate, and he looks pretty darn good every time he does it.

