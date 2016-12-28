Jerry Jones may have been playing us all along as Tony Romo's likely last days as a Cowboy tick down

ARLINGTON, Texas – For months, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was adamant that he couldn’t lose with his quarterbacks. Dak Prescott or Tony Romo, Romo or Dak. Spin a bottle, throw a dart, sit one and start the other, the franchise had a stacked deck. And Jones was happy to tell you that Dallas was winning the depth chart game no matter who trotted into the huddle.
But with the playoffs for the Cowboys one game and a bye week away, the situation has gotten more complicated. The seasonal chapter of risk mitigation has arrived. And while Jones will continue to say the Cowboys still can’t lose, conventional football wisdom is pressing down on head coach Jason Garrett. Winning – both in the short and long term – got a little trickier.
It’s likely Prescott won’t play the entire finale. But there’s a school of thought that suggests Romo shouldn’t play in it at all. And that might lead to an unexpected place: with Romo being inactive for what might be his final regular-season game with Dallas.
Start with traditional football logic. With the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs locked, the Cowboys should rest some starters – including Prescott – for a portion (or the entirety) of Sunday’s season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. In any other year, it would be a no-brainer. Especially at quarterback. But there’s an undeniable twist at hand for Dallas: barring the unexpected, the Cowboys will attempt to trade Romo this offseason. And playing him now, even in a limited capacity in a meaningless season finale, could significantly impact that effort if Romo gets hurt or plays poorly.
Jones knows this because he has spent weeks building a trade market for Romo. And for that reason, it’s possible that Romo could be deactivated for the season finale, making Mark Sanchez the guy who relieves Prescott against the Eagles.
Those who know Jones best and have recognized his underlying efforts in the past few weeks understand that decision. While the public tried to read between the lines of anything Jones proclaimed in the “Dak vs. Tony” debate, sources in the Cowboys organization have been saying for weeks that the owner long ago settled on his position: The team and franchise had been transferring completely over to the rookie quarterback, and Romo’s days in a Cowboys uniform were likely dwindling.
To some around the league, Jones’ Romo-related thoughts over the past two months were misunderstood. For example: when Jones seemed to crack a door open for a quarterback change following a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants in mid-December, one NFL executive suggested a large portion of the media completely misread the moment. The executive said it wasn’t about Jones entertaining a thought of pulling Prescott – but was another layer of a weeks-long sales effort.
“There’s a little bit of creation in that,” the executive said. “It gives the perception to other front offices and coaching staffs that [Romo], if you need a quarterback, it’s like, ‘Hey, Tony is ready to go. He can still play. We’re wrestling with it.’ That perception might not even be true, but it doesn’t hurt to have someone else thinking it is. …
“When [Jerry] goes, ‘Tony looks fantastic, we just love how he’s looking’, the media thinks it’s a quarterback controversy or Jerry being [impulsive]. It’s like, ‘Oh, Jerry can’t help himself’. I think Jerry has a plan that is a little further out than you might believe.”
It’s a cunning assumption that seems to hold some water when the bigger picture is considered in Dallas. Jones has gone out of his way on a handful of occasions to talk up Romo’s performance in practice, a reality that hasn’t suppressed the portion of the Cowboys fan base that still wants Romo on the field. One source close to Prescott told Yahoo Sports that he personally wished Jones would stop addressing questions about Romo because it serves only to keep the “Dak vs. Tony” conversation alive.
But from an economics standpoint, keeping that conversation alive might be a good thing for the Cowboys. Particularly if they are hoping to get something for Romo in the offseason. That would certainly explain Jones repeatedly saying that he’d like to have Romo on the roster next season. That suggestion – keeping Romo as a backup – has seemed both fiscally foolish and also incongruent with Romo’s own words. Lest anyone forget, in Romo’s famous concession speech he said the fire to play “may burn more now than ever.” Those aren’t the words of a former All Pro pining to finish his career as a backup.
In the vein of a potential trade, what Jones has been doing and saying all lines up sensibly. Say Romo looks amazing in practice … say Dallas has two high-quality starting quarterbacks on the roster … say the Cowboys don’t really want to let Romo go anywhere … keep Romo off the field and limit any chance that an injury or poor performance could undermine his value. Taken from a trade perspective, that approach could be interpreted as Jones stacking sandbags and fortifying his negotiating position.
If someone is buying that Romo is still in tip-top shape and the Cowboys are reluctant to let him go, that drives up trade value. Especially if a team appears to be inside a title window (Denver) but seems to lack a quarterback who can maximize that effort immediately (also Denver).
So why shouldn’t Dallas make that verbal effort to stoke the Romo trade market? After all, the Philadelphia Eagles landed a first-round pick for Sam Bradford in the preseason – and it can be argued that two or three seasons of a late-30s Romo might be worth as much as anything Bradford has left in his tank.
All of which brings Dallas – and most specifically, Jones and Garrett – back to this week. Prescott played the entirety of a blowout win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night, despite running back Ezekiel Elliott being pulled for the fourth quarter and fans chanting for a Romo insertion late in the game. Afterward, Jones suggested that the finale would be something along the same lines, with Romo likely getting zero snaps in the finale as well.
“We don’t feel like that any gain we’d get from him stepping out there and running a few plays or a series of plays – or several plays – would … be worth the risk,” Jones said.
There are a few ways to absorb that approach. From a risk mitigation standpoint, it could be the smart play from an injury standpoint. Dallas is so far into the season that playing Romo for a few plays would be essentially meaningless, no better than the kind of reps he’s already getting in practice. Basically, the Cowboys would be doing it to give Romo the chance to fine-tune some timing and get acclimated to some hits, both of which have almost zero upside at this stage since Romo would be heading right back to the bench anyway.
But it also makes a great deal of sense considering what is coming this offseason. First, it’s unclear what Romo looks like on a full run of practice tape. There is no guarantee that Jones is letting the public in on everything the coaching staff is seeing at this point. While Romo is almost certainly throwing the football well, the bigger concern is his mobility after the back injury. If Romo were to step out against the Eagles in the finale and look like he has lost any ability to maneuver, that could dramatically impact his trade value in the offseason. Just as a poor performance or injury would likely scuttle whatever progress Jones has made in stoking a trade market.
With that consideration in mind, it’s worth wondering whether Romo will be active against the Eagles. Under normal circumstances, NFL logic dictates that the backup quarterback gets some late-season duty and protects the starters. But the offseason value of Romo might be too great to take that chance. This might be the rare instance in which going against the grain and completely stashing Romo is the only right choice.
If that’s the case, it’s a brilliant long game by Jones. Historically, he has always been more of an emotional dice-roller. He’s the entrepreneur who made millions drilling for oil and gas between dry wells. Or the impetuous buyer who mortgaged himself so dramatically to buy an NFL franchise that loan interest had him losing $100,000 every single day for nearly a year back in 1989. That’s the Jerry Jones folklore, the 74-year-old hip-shooter with an irregular heartbeat and three fingers of Johnny Walker Blue.
But at the end of the day, Jones has also proven to be a brilliant business mind with the grandest plans. It’s conceivable that Jones quickly recognized Prescott as his latest unexpected oil strike – and that he began laying a foundation to deal Romo months ago.
If that’s the case, Romo won’t see the field in the season finale. He may not even be on the active roster. In the Dak vs. Tony debate – which Jones said Dallas couldn’t lose – the only way to win in Week 17 may be to stop playing the game altogether.
If Romo is deactivated Sunday, we’ll know that Jerry Jones did that months ago.
More on Yahoo Sports
333