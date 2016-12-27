How the new CBA will affect the salary landscape this summer

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, examines some provisions of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement and their salary-cap impact for each team.
The Designated Player Veteran Exception, which incentivizes franchise players to remain with their current team either via an extension or in free agency, is one of biggest changes in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
However, along with the DPVE comes the issue of players under contract having their salaries adjusted for next season, which affects the ability of teams to enter extension talks with players.
The Vertical examines the new CBA terms that will affect the salary cap in July.
Salary adjusted
Players who signed minimum contracts or contracts that fall below the 2017-18 minimum salary scale will see their salaries adjusted starting July 1.
When the salaries are adjusted, each team will lose an average of $1 million in cap space because more than 70 players will get raises.
Example: The Warriors’ Patrick McCaw was slated to make $905,249 next season.
With one year of service, his new salary of $1,312,611 will reflect the minimum salary scale under the new CBA, so Golden State will lose $407,000 in cap space.
Three- and four-year contract extensions
Players who signed three-year contracts could not enter into extension talks with their teams under the current CBA.
A new rule now allows players who are in their third or fourth seasons and have reached the second anniversary of their contracts to enter into extension talks.
Example: The Nets’ Brook Lopez, under the current CBA, would not be eligible to sign an extension with Brooklyn.
With the rule now amended, Lopez can sign an extension with Brooklyn for a total of five years, including the years in the current contract.
The rule for extensions regarding players who signed five-year contracts remains the same: They cannot have extension talks until the third anniversary of their deals.
Example: The Bulls’ Jimmy Butler signed a five-year contract in 2015, so he would be eligible to sign an extension in July 2018.
First-year salary in extensions
Under the current CBA, the maximum salary increase is 7.5 percent in the first year of an extension.
A new rule now gives the player greater flexibility.
The maximum increase allowed is now the greater of a 120 percent increase of the player’s salary in the last year of his contract or 120 percent of the average player salary (estimated to be $8.4 million in 2017-18).
The change in first-year salary in extensions will impact players who signed contracts before the large salary-cap spike in 2016.
Example: The Nuggets’ Will Barton would be eligible to sign an extension this summer starting at $10.1 million in 2018-19 because his salary for 2017-18 is $3.5 million and he would be eligible to receive 120 percent of the average player salary.
Renegotiation
The renegotiation rules under the current CBA will not change.
Players who signed four- or five-year contracts can renegotiate for a total of five years after the third anniversary of their current deals and if their teams have cap space.
Designated Veteran Player Exception
Players entering their eight or ninth season are eligible to sign a contract extension of six years, including the years on the current term, worth up to 35 percent of the salary cap (Tier 1 max) if they meet certain criteria. This is known as the Designated Veteran Player Exception.
DeMarcus Cousins, who has earned All-NBA honors the previous two seasons, is eligible for the DVPE and his six-year, $210 million extension would include the 2017-18 season.
The DVPE states that a player must earn All-NBA honors (first-, second- or third-team) or be named Defensive Player of the Year in the previous season or in two of the last three seasons.
A player can also earn MVP honors in one of the last three seasons and become eligible for the DVPE.
Teams are only allowed to designate two players during the life of the CBA.
The exception does not apply to a player if he changes teams – except during his rookie contract.
The ‘Stephen Curry rule’
Under this rule, Stephen Curry’s teammate, Kevin Durant, would have been eligible for a large pay increase with his former Oklahoma City team had the new CBA been enacted last July.
Free agents who have completed eight or nine seasons (not entering like with the DVPE) but have met the DVPE criteria would be eligible to sign a contract worth up to 35 percent of the salary cap.
Last July, Durant could only sign a contract worth 30 percent of cap.
The rule incentivizes free agents to remain with their current teams.
Last summer, Durant would have been eligible to sign a contract with the Thunder that would have been worth roughly $70 million more than what Golden State could offer.
Curry, the reigning MVP, has already met the criteria for this summer and will be eligible to sign five-year, $210 million contract.
Like the DVPE, the rule does not transfer. Curry would be limited to signing a four-year contract worth 30 percent of the cap if he were to sign with a new team.
A look at each of the NBA’s teams and the cap and extension impact for next summer:
Atlanta
Salary changed: Ryan Kelly (NG)
Cap increase: $489,485
Extension eligible: Paul Millsap (P)
Boston
Salary changed: Jordan Mickey (NG)
Cap increase: $195,036
Extension eligible: Isaiah Thomas (R)
Avery Bradley (R)
Brooklyn
Salary changed: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Chris McCullough
Sean Kilpatrick (NG)
Isaiah Whitehead
Anthony Bennett (NG)
Joe Harris (NG)
Spencer Dinwiddie (NG)
Cap increase: $2,343,232
Extension eligible: Brook Lopez
Charlotte
Salary changed: Christian Wood (NG)
Treveon Graham (NG)
Cap increase: $863,998
Extension eligible: Kemba Walker
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Spencer Hawes (P)
Marco Belinelli
The maximum Charlotte can extend Walker would be an additional three seasons starting at $14.4 million in 2019-20.
Chicago
Salary changed: Isaiah Canaan (NG)
R.J. Hunter (NG)
Paul Zipser
Cap increase: $1,353,483
Extension eligible: Robin Lopez
Cleveland
Salary changed: Kay Felder (NG)
DeAndre Liggins (NG)
Cap increase: $896,847
Extension eligible: Kyrie Irving
Iman Shumpert
Channing Frye (R)
Mike Dunleavy
Led by Irving, the Cavaliers have four players who are eligible for extensions.
Irving, however, will not be eligible for the DVPE until the summer of 2018 and would need to earn All-NBA honors in 2017-18 to meet the criteria.
Dallas
Salary changed: Salah Mejri (NG)
A.J. Hammons
Dorian Finney-Smith (NG)
Nicolas Brussino (NG)
Pierre Jackson (NG)
Cap increase: $1,996,084
Extension eligible: Wes Matthews
Jose Barea
Devin Harris (R)
Denver
Salary changed: Nikola Jokic
Cap increase: $54,382
Extension eligible: Nikola Jokic
Will Barton
Jameer Nelson
Kenneth Faried
Detroit
Salary changed: Darrun Hilliard (NG)
Michael Gbinije (NG)
Cap increase: $705,236
Extension eligible: Tobias Harris
Aron Baynes (P)
Marcus Morris (R)
Golden State
Salary changed: Patrick McCaw
Kevon Looney
Damian Jones
Cap increase: $733,275
Extension eligible: None
Houston
Salary changed: Montrezl Harrell
Chinanu Onuaku
Kyle Wiltjer (NG)
Cap increase: $1,196,106
Extension eligible: James Harden
Trevor Ariza (R)
Corey Brewer
Patrick Beverly
K.J. McDaniels
Montrezl Harrell
Houston will be eligible to negotiate with Harden via the DVPE.
Indiana
Salary changed: Joe Young (NG)
Rakeem Christmas (NG)
Georges Niang
Glenn Robinson (NG)
Kevin Seraphin (NG)
Cap increase: $1,709,851
Extension eligible: Paul George (R)
Thaddeus Young
Monta Ellis
Rodney Stuckey
C.J. Miles
Lavoy Allen
Glenn Robinson
Rakeem Christmas
Joe Young
George is extension eligible and could be eligible for the DVPE if he earns All-NBA honors this season.
L.A. Clippers
Salary changed: Marreese Speights (P)
Diamond Stone
Cap increase: $1,053,863
Extension eligible: DeAndre Jordan
Blake Griffin (P)
Jordan and Griffin are both eligible for an extension.
Although Jordan earned All-NBA honors last season, he would not be eligible for the DVPE because he would be entering his 10th season in the NBA.
Griffin, on the other hand, would be eligible for the DVPE if he opted into his contract and earned All-NBA honors this season.
If he opted out and earned All-NBA honors, he would than be eligible for the “Curry Rule.”
L.A. Lakers
Salary changed: Larry Nance Jr.
Ivica Zubac
Cap increase: $442,824
Extension eligible: Lou Williams
Nick Young (P)
Memphis
Salary changed: Andrew Harrison
Deyonta Davis
Jarell Martin
Troy Williams (NG)
Cap increase: $867,217
Extension eligible: Brandan Wright
Miami
Salary changed: Willie Reed (P)
Josh Richardson (NG)
Rodney McGruder (NG)
Cap increase: $1,353,483
Extension eligible: Josh Richardson
Milwaukee
Salary changed: Malcolm Brogdon
Cap increase: $357,362
Extension eligible: Greg Monroe (P)
Minnesota
Salary changed: Tyus Jones
Cap increase: $73,982
Extension eligible: Ricky Rubio (R)
Nemanja Bjelica
New Orleans
Salary changed: Cheick Diallo
Reggie Williams (NG)
Cap increase: $1,020,032
Extension eligible: Alexis Ajinca
Quincy Pondexter
Dante Cunningham
New York
Salary changed: Marshall Plumlee (NG)
Maurice Ndour (NG)
Cap increase: $814,724
Extension eligible: Carmelo Anthony (R)
Kyle O’Quinn
Anthony is eligible for a contract extension starting in July.
New York can add an additional three seasons to Anthony’s current pact but can only increase his 2018-19 salary of $27.9 million by 120 percent.
Anthony is not eligible for the DVPE because he already has 10 years-plus of service.
Oklahoma City
Salary changed: Semaj Christon (NG)
Jerami Grant (NG)
Josh Huestis
Cap increase: $1,161,889
Extension eligible: Russell Westbrook
Enes Kanter
Jerami Grant
Oklahoma City will be eligible to negotiate the DVPE with Westbrook.
The Thunder also can renegotiate (or extend) and use cap space if available with Grant.
Orlando
Salary changed: Stephen Zimmerman (NG)
Cap increase: $319,861
Extension eligible: Nikola Vucevic
C.J. Watson
Philadelphia
Salary changed: Richaun Holmes (NG)
Robert Covington (NG)
T.J. McConnell (NG)
Cap increase: $1,403,464
Extension eligible: Robert Covington (R)
Richaun Holmes
Phoenix
Salary changed: Tyler Ulis
John Jenkins (NG)
Derrick Jones Jr. (NG)
Cap increase: $1,177,298
Extension eligible: Eric Bledsoe
Tyson Chandler
Portland
Salary changed: Pat Connaughton (NG)
Jake Layman
Tim Quarterman (NG)
Cap increase: $1,271,360
Extension eligible: Ed Davis
Al Farouq-Aminu
Pat Connaughton
Sacramento
Salary changed: Skal Labissiere
Cap increase: $70,371
Extension eligible: DeMarcus Cousins
Kosta Koufos
San Antonio
Salary changed: David Lee (P)
Dejounte Murray
Davis Bertans
Bryn Forbes (NG)
Cap increase: $1,616,780
Extension eligible: Danny Green
Tony Parker
LaMarcus Aldridge
Toronto
Salary changed: Pascal Siakam
Norman Powell (NG)
Fred VanVleet (NG)
Cap increase: $926,689
Extension eligible: Norman Powell
Terrence Ross
Jonas Valanciunas
DeMarre Carroll
Cory Joseph
Utah
Salary changed: Raul Neto (NG)
Joel Bolomboy (NG)
Cap increase: $863,998
Extension eligible: Derrick Favors (R)
Alec Burks
Gordon Hayward (P)
Hayward would be eligible for the DVPE if he opted into his contract and earned All-NBA honors this season.
Hayward would not be eligible for the “Curry Rule” if he elected to opt out because he would be entering his eighth season.
Washington
Salary changed: Daniel Ochefu (NG)
Danuel House (NG)
Sheldon McClellan (NG)
Cap increase: $1,222,086
Extension eligible: John Wall (R)
Marcin Gortat
Markeiff Morris (R)
Wall would be eligible for the DVPE if he were to earn All-NBA honors this season.
Wall can also have his contract renegotiated if the Wizards have cap space.
NG= Non or partial salary protection
R= Eligible to renegotiate
P= Player option
More NBA coverage from The Vertical:
91