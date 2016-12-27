How the new CBA will affect the salary landscape this summer

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, examines some provisions of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement and their salary-cap impact for each team.

The Designated Player Veteran Exception, which incentivizes franchise players to remain with their current team either via an extension or in free agency, is one of biggest changes in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

However, along with the DPVE comes the issue of players under contract having their salaries adjusted for next season, which affects the ability of teams to enter extension talks with players.

The Vertical examines the new CBA terms that will affect the salary cap in July.

Salary adjusted

Players who signed minimum contracts or contracts that fall below the 2017-18 minimum salary scale will see their salaries adjusted starting July 1.

When the salaries are adjusted, each team will lose an average of $1 million in cap space because more than 70 players will get raises.

Example: The Warriors’ Patrick McCaw was slated to make $905,249 next season.

With one year of service, his new salary of $1,312,611 will reflect the minimum salary scale under the new CBA, so Golden State will lose $407,000 in cap space.

Three- and four-year contract extensions

Players who signed three-year contracts could not enter into extension talks with their teams under the current CBA.

A new rule now allows players who are in their third or fourth seasons and have reached the second anniversary of their contracts to enter into extension talks.

Example: The Nets’ Brook Lopez, under the current CBA, would not be eligible to sign an extension with Brooklyn.

With the rule now amended, Lopez can sign an extension with Brooklyn for a total of five years, including the years in the current contract.

The rule for extensions regarding players who signed five-year contracts remains the same: They cannot have extension talks until the third anniversary of their deals.

Example: The Bulls’ Jimmy Butler signed a five-year contract in 2015, so he would be eligible to sign an extension in July 2018.

Jimmy Butler is eligible to sign an extension in July 2018.

First-year salary in extensions

Under the current CBA, the maximum salary increase is 7.5 percent in the first year of an extension.

A new rule now gives the player greater flexibility.

The maximum increase allowed is now the greater of a 120 percent increase of the player’s salary in the last year of his contract or 120 percent of the average player salary (estimated to be $8.4 million in 2017-18).

The change in first-year salary in extensions will impact players who signed contracts before the large salary-cap spike in 2016.

Example: The Nuggets’ Will Barton would be eligible to sign an extension this summer starting at $10.1 million in 2018-19 because his salary for 2017-18 is $3.5 million and he would be eligible to receive 120 percent of the average player salary.

Renegotiation

The renegotiation rules under the current CBA will not change.

Players who signed four- or five-year contracts can renegotiate for a total of five years after the third anniversary of their current deals and if their teams have cap space.

Designated Veteran Player Exception

Players entering their eight or ninth season are eligible to sign a contract extension of six years, including the years on the current term, worth up to 35 percent of the salary cap (Tier 1 max) if they meet certain criteria. This is known as the Designated Veteran Player Exception.

DeMarcus Cousins, who has earned All-NBA honors the previous two seasons, is eligible for the DVPE and his six-year, $210 million extension would include the 2017-18 season.

The DVPE states that a player must earn All-NBA honors (first-, second- or third-team) or be named Defensive Player of the Year in the previous season or in two of the last three seasons.

