Diego Costa set for Atletico return as clubs announce deal

Diego Costa is set for his dream return to Atletico Madrid after the club announced a deal has been agreed with Chelsea.

Costa, 28, has not featured for the Blues this season after falling out with manager Antonio Conte during last season.

The Premier League champions have been in negotiations with the LaLiga side throughout the summer – with the west London club holding out for at least £50m.

But the two clubs have finally come to an agreement for Costa, who scored 52 Premier League goals since his £32m arrival at Stamford Bridge in July 2014.

A club statement read: “Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea have reached an initial agreement for the transfer of Diego Costa.

“The agreement is pending the formalization of the contract between our club and the Spanish international forward.

“The English club has authorized Diego Costa to travel to Madrid in the coming days to undergo medical tests and settle his contract with our club.”

The Spain international had a public falling out with Chelsea boss Conte in the Italian’s debut season at the Bridge.

Conte, boosted by the forward’s goals, eventually led the Blues to the Premier League title – but told the Brazil-born Costa that he was no longer needed at Chelsea via text.

The two-time Premier League winner then refused to play for the club and sought refuge in Brazil over pre-season with his own individual training regime.

Chelsea’s brief statement featured just 30 words. They said: “Chelsea Football Club has today agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Diego Costa.

Is coming hooome, Is coming hooome ⚪️ — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) September 21, 2017





“The transfer will be subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical.”

The prolific forward, who made his name in Spain, has been keen to return to Atletico for quite some time and link up once more with coach Diego Simeone.

Atletico, currently subject of a transfer ban until January 1, have pursued Costa all summer but would not have been able to register him until the new year.

With proposed loan moves to Everton and Turkish clubs falling through, though, the fiery forward is finally set for a return to the club, subject to agreeing personal terms and a medical.