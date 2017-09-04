Christian Pulisic, his Costa Rica frustration, and the next stage of his development

With every hack or whack to the shins, and with every tumble to the Red Bull Arena turf, pain seeped into Christian Pulisic’s face. In the 9th minute, it was absent. In the 13th, it simmered. In the 44th, it boiled, and by the midway point of the second-half, it conveyed full-on exasperation.

Pulisic had a rough Friday night in New Jersey, and it wasn’t just the bumps and bruises. For every one of them, there was a heavy touch; a shanked shot; a teammate’s pass gone astray. And for every one of those, there was a closed-off passing lane; a bracketing double-team; a defender right on his back.

Pulisic had arguably his worst game in a U.S. jersey in a 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Costa Rica, and his struggles were far from coincidental. Costa Rica paid the 18-year-old phenom as much attention as any opponent he’s encountered at the professional or full-international level. Manager Oscar Ramirez made Pulisic the focal point of his gameplan, and by doing so stemmed the flow of the American attack.

But the Costa Ricans also might as well have shed light on Pulisic’s potential path to superstardom. Because for as talented and effective as the U.S. youngster already is, the pro games he’s played as his team’s undisputed catalyst can be counted on two hands, if not one. And while a player of Pulisic’s caliber is already extremely rare, a player who can still be that catalyst while monopolizing an opponent’s attention is even rarer.

Costa Rica demonstrated that Pulisic probably isn’t that player just yet. That’s not to say he can’t become one. Again, he’s only 18. But there will be growing pains. Friday was full of them.

The center of Costa Rican attention

Toss aside formations, and positioning, and X’s and O’s. The leading examples of Costa Rica’s Pulisic focus were individual moments. The Ticos had clearly been drilled on how dangerous he is. So whether or not they were set, whether in transition or during sustained U.S. possession, they flocked to Pulisic.

In the 13th minute, even after the American winger turned Bryan Ruiz inside out, Costa Rica had cover:

View photos (Screenshot: WatchESPN) More

Whenever Pulisic had the ball at his feet facing the Costa Rican goal, he almost invariably had two players to contend with. Here’s David Guzman in the 17th minute, his eyes honed in on Pulisic’s feet, his right hand pointing to where Christian Bolaños needed to be as a secondary defender:

View photos (Screenshot: WatchESPN) More

Oftentimes that secondary defender arrived even before a pass destined for Pulisic did. For example, if Geoff Cameron sprayed the ball wide to Graham Zusi with Pulisic tucked infield, the Costa Ricans converged not on the ball, but on the possibility of a subsequent ball to Pulisic. In this frame, left back Bryan Oviedo stays at home rather than pressuring Zusi, center back Francisco Calvo hurries over into a position five yards behind Pulisic, and Guzman retreats to him:

View photos (Screenshot: WatchESPN) More

But Costa Rica’s efforts to limit Pulisic did, of course, require more than just awareness. They were also very structured and systematic. The chief regulators of Pulisic’s space were the three center backs.

The tactics of Costa Rica’s attention

With two defenders often following him out to the touchline, Pulisic searched for pockets of space in between the lines. It’s in the center of the park that he’s been best for the U.S., and it’s there that he drifted despite Bruce Arena’s decision to deploy him wide.

