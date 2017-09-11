Chip Kelly sweepstakes: Where will the coach land next season?

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football (Fall-on-the-ball instructional video sold separately at Louisiana Tech):

CHIP KELLY SWEEPSTAKES UPDATE

By now you’ve probably seen him on ESPN, plying his analyst wares, biding his time, looming over the landscape. Chip Kelly (11), the gridiron grim reaper.

In point of fact, the former coach at Oregon and in the NFL may not be hastening the demise of any struggling coach. And he may not be burning to return to coaching – he surely won’t jump at just any open job. His criteria for what he wants may not fit the commonly accepted wisdom of what coaches want.

Kelly has plenty of money and his own way of thinking, which means he might do something surprising – like take a lower-profile job. Or take no job at all.

But fans are free to dream of Chip riding to the rescue of their program, and these are the fan bases dreaming hardest of winning the Chip Kelly Sweepstakes right now:

Texas A&M. Current status: 1-1 and nobody’s happy. Chances of a coaching change: Extremely high, since the athletic director put Kevin Sumlin on blast in the spring and others have piled on since the collapse against UCLA. Why fans believe Chip would be interested: Aggies will spare no expense in terms of salary, assistant pay and facilities; Texas is a hotbed for players who fit Kelly’s offensive style. Why he might not be interested: Kelly neither wants nor needs overly involved boosters in his life, and A&M clearly has some of those; does anyone volunteer to butt heads with Nick Saban?

Arizona State (12). Current status: A pretty sorry 1-1, with a six-point victory over New Mexico State and a 10-point loss to San Diego State. Chances of a coaching change: Sixth-year coach Todd Graham is coming off consecutive losing seasons and has not started this one well at all. You do the math. Why fans believe Chip would be interested: Pac-12 familiarity and success; athletic director Ray Anderson is a hard charger who can be persuasive. Why he might not be interested: Mid-level Pac-12 job. Better options likely to be available.

After being let go by San Francisco after just one season, Chip Kelly is currently serving as an analyst for ESPN. (AP) More

Arizona (13). Current status: Also 1-1, with a blowout of FCS Northern Arizona followed by a loss to Houston. That makes the Wildcats 12-2 in non-conference games the past four-plus seasons, and absolutely none of those 12 wins is noteworthy. Chances of a coaching change: Rich Rodriguez has a new boss and Rodriquez’s popularity has been waning after going from 10-4 to 7-6 to 3-9 the past three seasons. Another losing season likely would be it. Why fans believe Chip would be interested: Pac-12 familiarity and success; maybe he likes Mexican food? Why he might not be interested: If Kelly wants to chase a national title, this isn’t the place; if Kelly wants a huge payday, Arizona doesn’t have the deepest pockets.

Notre Dame (14). Current status: Also 1-1, following a thumping of Temple and a one-point loss to Georgia. The latter ended Brian Kelly’s nine-month run as a rehabilitated nice guy. Chances of a coaching change: The administration doesn’t want to get rid of Kelly, but all options are probably on the table at this point. Why fans believe Chip would be interested: Notre Dame’s fans believe every coach in history is interested in Notre Dame. (That could include freshly unemployed Bob Stoops and former Notre Dame assistant Urban Meyer, if you want to think big.) Why he might not be interested: There are plenty of elements to this job that go beyond simply coaching ball, and Chip might be at a stage where he simply wants to coach ball. Frankly, there are easier places to chase a national title.

