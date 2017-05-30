Arsene Wenger set to stay as Arsenal manager because Arsenal doesn't really care about winning

For the next two seasons, just as in the last 21 seasons, Arsene Wenger will likely be the manager of Arsenal. The 67-year-old Frenchman has apparently accepted a new two-year contract, with his old one about to expire. The deal was reportedly approved by the board on Tuesday and set to be announced Wednesday, according to several English reports.

And so, following a long saga, and after tapping into a bottomless well of angst by Gunners fans, the increasingly controversial manager will continue a tenure that is longer than that of any other Premier League boss by a factor of more than four.

The move – or non-move, as it were – underscores the long-held belief by Arsenal fans that the club is altogether more concerned about revenue and stability than winning things.

Professional loudmouth Piers Morgan, one of the club’s most high-profile fans, summed up the sentiment of the broad anti-Wenger faction within the fan base.

If true, a scandalous reward for 13yrs of Premier League & 20yrs of Champions League failure. https://t.co/ZgumgexRJf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 30, 2017





To all Arsenal fans who've enabled Wenger's new deal with your simpering acceptance of mediocrity.. don't blame me for next 2yrs of failure. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 30, 2017





The lack of ambition in so many Arsenal fans is pathetic.

Where's your ruthless winning desire?

Why are you so utterly spineless? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 30, 2017





Supporter opinion on Wenger basically falls into two camps, and it’s impossible to say which is bigger although the opponents grew as loud as ever this season. They don’t disagree that, since his arrival from a Japanese club a month into the 1996-97 season, Wenger did fabulous work in modernizing the club – and, by osmosis, the entire English game – mainly by getting players to eat right and stay out of the pubs.

The next year, his first full season, Arsenal won the Premier League. And in the next seven campaigns two more titles followed, while the club never finished worse than second. The season after that, 2005-06, Wenger got the Gunners into their only Champions League final to date, which they lost to Barcelona after a late comeback by the Catalans. His teams played beautifully to boot.

But since then, Arsenal had placed third or fourth every year but one – last season, when it finally came second again. Wenger’s aptitude, primarily, was that he set a baseline for performance and never fell below it, meaning he reliably drove revenue with Champions League income and steady attendance. He hadn’t missed Champions League qualification since 1998 and hadn’t failed to survive the group stage in that tournament since 2000.

This season, for the first time, Arsenal fell out of the top-four and Champions League qualification, coming in fifth. The slow-moving regression is now plain to see in the diminishing results.

Yet if Arsenal was reliably solid during Wenger’s second decade in charge, it wasn’t ever consistently good anymore. And it certainly didn’t transcend like the undefeated “Invincibles” team that last won the league in 2004. It hasn’t properly competed for the English league title in years and was knocked out in the round of 16 in Europe in the last sevenseasons consecutively.

There were excuses aplenty. While Arsenal was building its new Emirates Stadium, which was self-financed, its transfer and salary budgets were admittedly a bit more limited than usual. But the club moved into its new digs more than a decade ago and now is the seventh-highest grossing team in the world, with the highest average ticket prices in the sport. The money excuse hasn’t held up in years. As such, neither has the club’s stinginess been justifiable, resulting in a steady drip of the best players leaving in their primes.

Wenger, in charge of transfer policy, has pleaded poverty again and again, and always seems to be rebuilding without ever delivering a finished structure. As both reasoning and a policy, it has rung hollow for years, while the product on the field has steadily eroded from artful to chaotic.

The anti-Wenger camp is fed up of waiting and wants someone new to sweep in and finally get the club back to the summit of the game, rather than lingering just below it. The pro-Wenger fans trust that he’s still the best man for the job and will get them back to the top eventually.