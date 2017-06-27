2017 NFL Preview: Will the Jaguars' anticipated breakout ever come?

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were supposed to break out last season, or at least improve. In Week 1 they played the Green Bay Packers tough, and lost after a bad fourth-down play call in the final minute. They seemed to be on schedule.

“Jacksonville’s going to be a good football team this year. I really believe that,” Fox analyst John Lynch, now the San Francisco 49ers general manager, said as the broadcast ended.

The Jaguars weren’t a good football team last year. This isn’t picking on Lynch. Many believed the Jaguars were on the rise. Instead, they went 3-13.

It’s tough to believe the Jaguars haven’t gotten any better. They keep drafting high. To owner Shahid Khan’s credit, he keeps spending in free agency. And over the last five seasons the Jaguars have won two, four, three, five and three games. Last season was troubling. The Jaguars were supposed to improve. Instead, they were awful.

Typically, if you have a good coach-quarterback combination, you’re in good shape (which makes the New Orleans Saints’ inability to make the playoffs recently tough to figure out, but we’ll talk about them later in this series). The Jaguars can tell you, if you have a bad coach and bad quarterback it doesn’t matter how many other pieces are in place. It’s a death sentence in the NFL.

Gus Bradley wasn’t a good coach. Bradley’s .226 winning percentage is the second-worst in NFL history among coaches with 50 games, and it’s a long way to David Shula in third place, at .268. Bert Bell is the only coach who ranks below Bradley, and his last season as coach was 1941. Khan was patient, which is commendable. Bradley just wasn’t the right coach. He was fired, and Doug Marrone was hired off his staff to permanently replace him. It would have been nice to see Jacksonville get a little more creative with that hire, but we’ll see how it goes.

As for the quarterback, all the Jaguars can do is swallow hard and hope Blake Bortles gets better, or figure out a way to win despite him. Judging by the Jags’ offseason moves, they’re betting on the latter. The drafting of running back Leonard Fournette fourth overall indicates the Jaguars know they have to marginalize Bortles in the offense.

Bortles had a decent stat line in 2015, though it was almost entirely propped up by empty calories in garbage time. While anyone looking beyond the numbers understood Bortles wasn’t great in 2015, he wasn’t terrible either. He was terrible in 2016.

Everything fell apart. Bortles’ mechanics were awful. It was hard to watch him throw the ball. Bortles was winding up like a baseball pitcher most of the season. His production plummeted even though he had good receivers like Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee to throw to. Rock bottom came in Week 15. Bortles completed 12 of 28 passes for 92 yards and an interception against the Houston Texans. The Jaguars blew a late lead and lost 21-20. If Bortles resembled an NFL quarterback in that game, the Jaguars would have won. That was the story of their season.

The Jaguars, with former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin now in charge of football operations, will have a different look this season. Fournette will play the Ezekiel Elliott role, though the Jaguars’ line is far, far worse than the Dallas Cowboys’ line. The defense looks great on paper. Plenty of teams have won through defense and a strong run game. Maybe Jacksonville can too. And maybe taking pressure off Bortles and turning him into a secondary piece, with an occasional big play to Robinson or Hurns, will turn around his career.

When you look at the Jaguars’ roster, there’s no reason they should be this bad, especially in the mediocre AFC South.

