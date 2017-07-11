2017 NFL Preview: The Eagles' world now revolves around Carson Wentz

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

View photos

There were 267 games, counting playoffs, in the NFL last season. You could argue the Philadelphia Eagles’ performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 was the most impressive in any of those 267.

The Eagles’ 34-3 victory was dominant in every single way. The defense shut down a Steelers’ offense that is one of the best in the league. Carson Wentz threw for 301 yards. The Eagles rushed for 125 more. And this was against a Pittsburgh team that advanced to the AFC championship game.

That was the high point of the season. The Eagles lost four of their next five (the four losses by a combined 19 points) and nine of their next 11. But that Steelers game is a snapshot into what the Eagles hope they can become. That’s the ceiling. And most of that optimism is due to Wentz.

When teams trade a ridiculous amount to move up and draft a quarterback, it’s rarely a good idea. The caveat, however, is that if a team hits on the pick it’s worth whatever they gave up. It’s rarely smart to judge any decisions based on the result rather than the process, but it’s hard to get around it in this case. The Eagles seem to have done well to move up and get Wentz.

It’s fair to be skeptical about Wentz. There were times in the second half of the season in which he simply wasn’t a good quarterback. He finished with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, which is rough. Though, he wasn’t exactly working with a great supporting cast last season. Here’s what Wentz showed, at times, as a rookie: leadership, arm strength, mobility, a natural feel for playing in the pocket, the ability to make accurate throws into tight windows, reading complex defenses and making correct adjustments. Did he do all of that all season? No. There were times he played too fast, his accuracy waned and he made some poor decisions … but he was a rookie. That’s expected, especially without much at receiver or running back to help out. But that incredible excitement from early in the season, which peaked at that Steelers game, wasn’t out of line. It would be wise to invest in Wentz now, because he’s going to be really good.

What the Eagles learned after that Steelers game is that Wentz needs help. It’s a practically useless argument to compare Wentz and fellow NFC East 2016 rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, because their situations were so different. Prescott played behind one of the best offensive lines ever, with a great rookie running back and a true No. 1 receiver in Dez Bryant. Wentz was pretty much asked to do it all himself. Wentz had no reliable running game, a leaky offensive line during Lane Johnson’s suspension and some really poor receivers. The Eagles couldn’t put him through that again.

Philadelphia signed Alshon Jeffery to be the lead receiver. Torrey Smith was added as a deep threat. LeGarrette Blount was signed to give the Eagles a semblance of a running game. The line should be pretty good if Johnson quits getting suspended. Wentz has help now.

What the 2016 Eagles proved is that simply adding a promising quarterback brings hope for the whole franchise. Wentz looked outstanding at times and like a rookie at others, but he displayed the physical skills and the mental aptitude that scream “future star.” When teams like the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Bears and Houston Texans gave up a ton to move up in this year’s draft to take a quarterback, it’s at least in part due to Wentz. The Eagles gave up way too much to move up to draft Wentz, but they clearly have zero regrets.

The Eagles have to feel like they have their quarterback in place. They also saw last year what happens if Wentz doesn’t have enough help. This offseason was spent making sure that doesn’t happen again.