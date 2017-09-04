2017 Fantasy Football predictions: MVP, Bust of the Year and more

With the start of the NFL season nearly here, it’s time to make our Fantasy Football predictions for 2017. We’ll follow up when everything is said and done to see how we did. Feel free to leave your predictions in the comment section or hit us up @YahooFantasy

Russell Wilson was a major profit player for four years before last year’s crash, which was tied to two months of injuries. He’s healthy again, and directing an offense that needs to be proactive throwing the ball. — Scott Pianowski

Given his reckless running style, facing what’s likely to be a buffet of stacked boxes, and Sprolesian rookie Tarik Cohen eating into his volume… Jordan Howard is more bust than beast in 2017. — Liz Loza

Dalvin Cook isn’t necessarily the greatest talent in this year’s rookie RB class (or the second best, or third), but he’s a healthy player with a clear path to a featured workload. Minnesota’s O-line has clearly improved, too. — Andy Behrens

DeVante Parker is entering his third year in the league, has a strong pedigree as a former top-15 pick and has all the tools to be a major star moving forward. Jay Cutler’s strong arm is a perfect fit for him. Parker is going to be the biggest breakout in 2017. — Dalton Del Don

The Dak Attack may enter 2017 with a sharpened sword, but his brutal schedule and unsustainable six rushing TDs from last year suggest a dull second season. — Brad Evans

Jared Goff is a giant carton of vanilla, but the short-armed QB will check down to the rookie all season long. Over 75 receptions are possible. Fill up the Kupp. — Brad Evans

Joe Flacco has been hurt most of the summer, and he’s not a fantasy kingmaker at quarterback. Baltimore’s running backs have to deal with one of the league’s worst offensive lines. — Scott Pianowski

A QB1 nine of the last eleven seasons, Philip Rivers managed to score the fourth most TDs among signal callers (33) in 2016. With Keenan Allen healthy, Ty Williams ascending, Mike Williams due back in October, and an established running game, Rivers has an arsenal of weapons to keep him among the top-twelve producers at the position. — Liz Loza

When Andrew Luck is right, he’s great. But as of this writing, he’s not a lock to see the field in September, still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. At a deep position like QB, there’s no need to wait out injuries. — Andy Behrens

Rob Kelley isn’t a flawless fantasy commodity, but he’s the unrivaled No. 1 back for one of the league’s best offenses. Samaje Perine isn’t quite ready for prime time. Don’t be surprised if Kelley tops 1000 yards, with 6-8 TDs. — Andy Behrens

