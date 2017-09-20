Which 2-0 team won't make the playoffs? Plus: Did Ezekiel Elliott give up?

Welcome to the War Room, where Yahoo Sports’ football minds kick around the key topics of the week. Want to ask us a question? Email here. This week, we’re talking early judgments and Ezekiel Elliott. Onward!

Question 1: Currently eight teams sit at 2-0. Which of these teams won’t be around come playoff time?

Frank Schwab:

The Ravens will fade. The defense is good, though we have to keep in mind they dominated the Bengals and Browns. The offense is not good and keeps losing players to injury. I can’t imagine a team this decimated on offense winning 10 or more games.

Anthony Sulla-Heffinger:

As our colleague Charles Robinson wrote earlier this week, Carolina needs to find a way to protect Cam Newton. Considering how porous the offensive line looked against the Bills, there should be legitimate concern that we won’t see a fully healthy Newton all season, which means we’re one hit away from Derek Anderson and all hope going down the drain. In addition to the Newton issue and despite giving up just six points in two games, I’m not entirely sold on the defense being able to carry this team while Christian McCaffrey has struggled early in his NFL career. Combine all of that with a strong NFC South and I’m not sure Carolina gets in come January.

Jay Busbee:

You’ve got to figure that the Steelers, Falcons, Chiefs, and Raiders will still be around in January. The Broncos’ defense is vicious enough to carry them there, too. That leaves the Lions, Panthers, and Ravens, and which of those teams gives you confidence? All have glaring weaknesses, but if I had to pick, and I guess I do, I’ll say that the Lions will still be in the playoff hunt and the Panthers and Ravens will fade.

Zach Pereles:

The Panthers have given up just six points this year. That’s the good. But the 2015 NFC champs won’t be around come the postseason. Cam Newton just hasn’t looked like the guy he was two years ago, and his favorite target, tight end Greg Olsen, just broke his foot. This is a playoff-caliber defense, but in a division with the Falcons, Buccaneers and Saints, you have to have a playoff-caliber offense to hang around, and the Panthers don’t have that. We’ll learn a lot in the next three weeks with Carolina hosting New Orleans and then heading to New England and Detroit for back-to-back challenging road trips.

Jordan Schultz:

I still don’t believe in the Ravens. Defensively, they are very good. But Joe Flacco has done next to nothing in two games, and the Danny Woodhead injury is a killer.

Shalise Manza Young:

Have to join my esteemed colleagues saying the Ravens. Yes, Baltimore doesn’t have much say over its schedule or control over its opponents and what they do in terms of team-building, but the Ravens’ two wins came against the Bengals and Browns, who are a combined 0-4. Flacco’s back – like most people’s backs – may go out again, playing without Woodhead makes life tougher, the O-line took a major hit with Marshal Yanda’s injury, and the defense, which has its own share of injuries, surrendered almost 400 yards to Cleveland.

Blake Schuster:

This is still a league where you’re only as good as your quarterback, and your quarterback can’t be truly great without a strong offensive line. This should make Carolina Panthers fans a bit reserved even with a 2-0 start. Watching Cam Newton get beat up by the Bills last week was gruesome from every perspective. And if that’s what Buffalo can do to the Panthers’ line, imagine what’ll happen they face the Falcons. No one wants to think about Newton getting injured, but having Derek Anderson or Brad Kaaya playing in the former MVP’s place isn’t too comforting a thought, either. Add in the loss of Greg Olsen for the year and you get a decent uphill battle for a team only two years removed from the Super Bowl. Life comes at you fast in the NFL.

