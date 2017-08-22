A 13-year-old Little Leaguer belted a home run at Braves park

At 13 years old, you dream about hitting a home run in your favorite team’s ballpark. If you’re lucky enough, you get drafted and accomplish your goal. If you’re Little Leaguer Jayce Blalock, you refuse to wait that long.
While taking batting practice at SunTrust Park on Tuesday, Blalock did the one thing most baseball-playing teenagers dream about: He smacked a big league home run.
Upon further review, 13-year-old Jayce Blalock went mammo!
Did we mention Blalock is 13? Yeah, he’s 13. Who else feels inadequate right now? We don’t care that he used an aluminum bat … he’s 13. That’s awesome.
Oh, does the name Jayce Blalock sound familiar? It should. He’s the Georgia player who belted a monstrous home run into the trees beyond a Little League ballpark in early August.
"They said he could hit it into the trees …"
It’s reminiscent of the time 12-year-old Prince Fielder hit a batting practice home run off Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona. Video of that exists, and it’s wonderful.
As Francona notes, Fielder also took some swings right-handed, which is just incredibly impressive. Also, Prince Fielder was always a large human being.
This is about Blalock, but it’s never a bad thing when your feats of strength can be compared to Prince Fielder. If he keeps that up, he’ll be doing it for a major-league club in just a few years.
