News and Notes: Parsons vs Purdy, Cowboys underdogs again, 49ers’ biggest threats

It’s almost time. With the wait for kickoff at Levi’s Stadium now easily measured in hours, the Cowboys will soon be taking on Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, and Brock Purdy. We’ve got insight on how the team should be planning to handle each of them. We’ve also got Dallas’s gameplan drawn up, including why Dak Prescott needs to keep using his legs, how the defense can contain Purdy in the pocket, and why keeping things in the middle of the field will be critical for the Cowboys defense.

Meanwhile, Dan Quinn had his interviews with Denver and Indianapolis, and Kellen Moore’s sit-down with Carolina has been postponed. We look at where John Fassel’s special teams unit finished 2022, Mike McCarthy gets a surprise when talk turns to Sunday’s point spread, and two Dallas defensive greats offer to come back if needed. We have the end-of-week injury report, a big-time bet has been put down on the ‘Boys, and how a potential neutral-site AFC Championship could end up deciding a lot more than who goes to this year’s Super Bowl. News and Notes, coming right up.

Cowboys' Parsons vows not to underestimate Purdy: 'I'm a fan' :: NBC Sports Bay Area

Parsons took the league by storm in his first season; now he finds himself impressed by the 49ers’ rookie. “I think he came into everything the right way. He prepared like he was going to be the starter, and when his time came, he’s shone a great light,” Parsons said of Brock Purdy. “Super excited to go against him and see what he’s got, for sure.”

Cowboys' Micah Parsons aims beyond legends like Lawrence Taylor, Derrick Thomas: 'My goal is to be the best' :: ESPN

Parsons was named a first-team All-Pro for the second straight season, joining Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor as the second defensive player since the 1970 merger to be so honored his first two seasons. That’s right about the level where Parsons is aiming with his own playing career… only higher. “I want to be in my own category,” he said. “I want to bring my own style, my own vision, my own passion for the game.”

Final Injury Report: Cowboys rule out LT, 49ers running pretty clean :: Cowboys Wire

Jason Peters has been ruled out; Jayron Kearse is questionable. Everyone else should be a full go on Sunday for Dallas. For San Francisco, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback Ambry Thomas will sit.

Dak Prescott is using his legs in the postseason, and that’s good news for the Cowboys :: Blogging the Boys

Prescott has taken the ball into the end zone himself in every postseason game in his career: four touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He’s clearly unafraid to use his legs to get the job done when the playoff pressure is on… even though he has been less of a runner overall since his 2020 ankle injury.

Bigger threat to Cowboys, Christian McCaffrey or Deebo Samuel? :: Cowboys Wire

Both McCaffrey and Samuel can turn a game and pose a significant risk to the Cowboys on the ground. But the data, although limited, shows that Samuel is actually the far scarier rushing weapon, surpassing what his blockers are already giving him by nearly two yards per carry. For perspective, Tony Pollard averages half a yard over… and he’s top-10 in the league.

1 big adjustment Brock Purdy must make vs. Cowboys :: Niners Wire

Brock Purdy has shown an ability to evade the pass rush by moving in the pocket. While his tendency to spin and roll to his left saw success against Seattle’s 35-year-old Bruce Irvin, it likely won’t work so well against the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.

Cowboys have to be tough outside tackle box vs 49ers or perish :: Cowboys Wire

After getting manhandled by the 49ers last January, toughening up was the talk of the off-season in Dallas. But they still may not be tough enough at the edges, where they’ve struggled with containment. Of particular concern may be Trevon Diggs, who has proven himself to be an extremely disinterested tackler who would much rather play a ball in the air than a runner on the ground.

DeMarcus Ware and Charles Haley ready to step in if needed (on short-term basis) :: DeMarcus Ware (Twitter)

Man, screw it. We’re up here at the Star thinking about signing a 3 week contract to help pull the boys through…. I got 15 good plays in me & @CharlesHaleyHoF said he got 2 😂😂#DivisionalWeekend pic.twitter.com/IkQK4xcqMe — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) January 20, 2023

Mike McCarthy surprised to hear Cowboys are underdogs vs. 49ers :: 105.3 The Fan

When McCarthy claimed in Week 5 that he doesn’t check the lines, he meant it. The coach was taken aback to hear that his Cowboys aren’t favored to win Sunday’s game. “So we’re the underdog?” McCarthy asked incredulously, before being told that there’s a four-point spread. “By four? Wow. OK.”

3 Keys to Cowboys exacting revenge on streaking 49ers :: Cowboys Wire

The divisional-round matchup should prove to be a fascinating chess match, with battles worth watching everywhere on the field. But it could boil down to three main keys for the Cowboys: keep Nick Bosa in check, don’t leave any points on the field, and make sure the playmakers get fed.

Mattress Mack just bet $2 million on the Cowboys to upset the 49ers in Sunday's divisional round :: For the Win

The furniture store owner always makes news with his bank-breaking bets. This week, the Texas native put a cool two million on the Cowboys with Caesars Sportsbook. Jim McIngvale already netted the largest payout in U.S. sports betting history ($75 million on $8 million in wagers) after the Astros won the World Series. But he lost $1.5 million earlier this month when TCU got blown out in college football’s national championship.

How Dan Quinn balances game prep, HC interviews :: The Mothership

Quinn revealed that he did his head coach interview prep way back in the spring and summer so he wouldn’t have to break away from postseason game planning. “I actually have done this a few times before. I’ve interviewed during the playoffs in my time with Seattle, so that experience helped me make sure my process better be straight and organized,” Quinn said. “I planned for us to be in the playoffs, so I planned for these conversations, if I was fortunate enough to have them. I didn’t want to have to do anything differently.”

Dan Quinn wraps up Broncos' initial set of head coach candidate interviews :: 9News Denver/KUSA

Quinn met with Broncos CEO Greg Penner, GM George Paton, and Condoleeza Rice from the team’s ownership group on Friday. The meeting took place in the Dallas area; Quinn was the last of the candidates to sit down with the team. The Denver contingent will reportedly look to conduct a second round of interviews with their three finalists sometime next week.

Colts complete interview with Dan Quinn :: ProFootballTalk

Quinn knocked out his interview with the Colts on Friday as well, according to team owner Jim Irsay. Indianapolis has already conducted 11 interviews for its head coach opening; they reportedly have three more names on their list of candidates.

Panthers also rescheduling interviews with Kellen Moore & other candidates :: NFL Trade Rumors

Carolina moved several head coaching interviews that were to take place on Friday as Panthers owner David Tepper focused on the untimely death of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes. Moore and Sean Payton were reportedly among the candidates whose interviews will be rescheduled.

Did Cowboys’ special teams improve or take a step back? See where the unit ranked in 2022 :: Dallas Morning News

Rick Gosselin ranked the Cowboys special teams as a top-10 unit in 2021. This season, John Fassel’s bunch suffered just a slight dip, to end up 12th. The rankings considered every team in 22 kicking-game categories.

Potential neutral site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta seeing extraordinary demand :: NFL.com

Over 50,000 tickets to a possible Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship (that would be played in Atlanta) were purchased within 24 hours. The ticketing plan enables Bills fans to be seated on their side of the field and Chiefs on the other. Many observers predicted that it could be the first step toward the league staging all conference championships at neutral-site venues that would bid for the honor, like the Super Bowl or college playoff games.

