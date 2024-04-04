News 5 First Alert Storm Team: the official forecaster of Blue Wahoos Baseball

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is the official forecaster of Pensacola Blue Wahoos Baseball.

But what does that really mean?

First, we provide custom forecasts on the air and at the stadium before games. You will get to learn the forecast specifically for the stadium!

In addition, we’re the Blue Wahoos’ source for weather updates. (This helps officials who may need to determine whether a game should be postponed or continued.)

Tracking weather outside WKRG News 5 studios is possible due to our Weather Beast, a mobile lab outfitted with the latest storm-tracking technology.

See you at the games!

The First Alert Storm Team’s Weather Beast is a mobile weather lab. Outfitted with the latest storm-tracking technology, multiple high-definition cameras, and live weather sensors, News 5’s Weather Beast brings viewers to the storm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.