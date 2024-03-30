Newcastle 1-3 West Ham LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights

Newcastle need a home win over West Ham at St. James' Park on Saturday if they want to keep their European hopes looking reasonable (Watch live at 8:30am ET on USA Network, streaming online via NBC.com ).

The 10th-place Magpies are four points behind the seventh-place Irons, and claiming four of six points from the season series with West Ham would give Eddie Howe's men strong footing in the fight for a European berth.

WATCH NEWCASTLE vs WEST HAM LIVE

Newcastle have been eliminated from all other competitions and their only hope of continuing their run in Europe is a workable 10-game run-in that starts with home matches against West Ham and Everton.

West Ham, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four-straight Premier League matches, though the last two matches were home draws to Burnley and Aston Villa. The Europa League quarterfinalists are two weeks away from their first leg at mighty Bayer Leverkusen, and would love to enter that tie with some wiggle room above midtable.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream online: Watch live on NBC.com

Newcastle vs West Ham score: 1-3

Isak 6'; Antonio 21', Kudus 45+10', Bowen 48'

Newcastle vs West Ham live updates! - By Joe Prince-Wright

Bowen slots home on the counter after Kudus’ lovely pass - Newcastle 1-3 West Ham (48th minute)

That is a hammer blow from the Hammers. From a Newcastle corner, Kudus is free on the left wing and has a lot to do. But he plays a great ball across to Bowen who is in on goal and finishes calmly to put West Ham in a commanding position. That is Bowen's 15th Premier League goal of the season.

Half time: Newcastle 1-2 West Ham

What a wild, and very long, first half that was. We had almost 15 minutes stoppage time and Newcastle's early lead has evaporated as Paqueta's quick-thinking has led to both of West Ham's goals. The second was controversial as Schar went down under contact from Kudus who flicked him in the face. West Ham look the more dangerous and Newcastle are all over the place at the back as their defensive injuries continue to hamper them. Big 45 minutes coming up for both teams in their respective seasons.

Kudus finishes brilliantly as West Ham controversially take the lead - Newcastle 1-2 West Ham (45th minute+ 10)

Kudus is fouled by Schar and West Ham take the free kick quickly as Paqueta finds Bowen and he tees up Kudus who finishes really well. But Newcastle aren't happy. Schar stayed down after he fouled Kudus as there was a stray arm from the West Ham man which caught Schar in the face. Was there enough contact there for Schar to go down like that and receive treatment? It was a whack to the face but it didn't seem like Schar suffered a head injury and play had to be stopped and medical teams sent on.

Bruno smashes the frame of the goal

What a hit that is but it cannons off the frame of the goal! Bruno spanks one from the edge of the box which looks like it's flying in but it wallops the corner of the post and bar and flies out. This is a very end-to-end game and both teams are looking dangerous on the counter.

So many stoppages in recent minutes with Paqueta and Bruno scrapping

The Brazilian international midfielders are going at it in the center of the pitch. Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes are involved in an almighty scrap but they've just hugged it out after the latest exchange.

What a ball from Paqueta and a clinical finish from Antonio - Newcastle 1-1 West Ham (21st minute)

Lovely goal from West Ham as Lucas Paqueta clips a perfect ball through the heart of the Newcastle defense and Michail Antonio surges in on goal and finishes emphatically. Ruthless from West Ham but Newcastle's much-changed defense was all over the place there.

Yet another center back injury for Newcastle

Newcastle are now down to one fit senior center back. Jamaal Lascelles has been forced off, with Emil Krafth coming on at right back. That means Tino Livramento switches to left back and Dan Burn moves to center back. Fabian Schar is the only out-and-out center back fit for Newcastle now, while Burn can play there. Newcastle's injury nightmare continues.

Two minutes in and we have a penalty kick... which Isak scores - Newcastle 1-0 West Ham (6th minute)

Anthony Gordon is taken down in the box by Coufal as they both lunge in for the loose ball and a penalty kick is awarded. But hang on, VAR is having a long look at this for a possible offside on Gordon as Schar played the ball forward. But it is not offside as Mavropanos made a deliberate attempt to play the ball and therefore Gordon was not offside. Isak steps up and slots home the penalty kick off the post and in. St James' Park erupts. Perfect start for Newcastle.

Newcastle lineup

Dubravka; Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes; Willock, Murphy, Gordon; Isak

West Ham lineup

Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Newcastle focus, team news

The Sven Botman injury will ask a lot of old hands Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar, while the midfield is still hampered with Lewis Miley joining long-term absences Joelinton and Sandro Tonali on the sidelines. Can Bruno Guimaraes outshine good friend and countryman Lucas Paqueta in the midfield, and will that be enough?

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Callum Wilson (chest), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Sven Botman (knee), Lewis Miley (lower back) | QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (calf), Harvey Barnes (thigh), Tino Livramento (ankle)

West Ham focus, team news

West Ham won't have El Tri star Edson Alvarez but will feel good about their midfield if Mohammed Kudus passes his fitness test. Jarrod Bowen was once an often-mentioned target for Newcastle and could really pose a problem for the Magpies back line.

OUT: Edson Alvarez (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (knee)