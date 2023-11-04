Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Martin Odegaard not in squad

Newcastle host Arsenal in the Premier League this evening in what looks set to be the latest chapter in the growing rivalry between the teams.

Newcastle and Arsenal both finished in the top four last season after playing out a couple of tense clashes during the campaign. Eddie Howe’s side held the Gunners to a 0-0 draw at the Emirates in January as Mikel Arteta fumed over time-wasting tactics, before Arsenal flipped the script with a 2-0 win at St James’ Park in May.

Arsenal travel to the north east looking to go above rivals Tottenham in the Premier League table, as Arteta’s side aim to bounce back from Wednesday night’s defeat to West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle are riding high after their 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the same competition, and will look to close the gap to the top four after a mixed start to the campaign. The Magpies also face the balancing act of playing Arsenal before travelling to Borussia Dortmund in a key Champions League clash on Tuesday evening.

Follow live updates from Newcastle vs Arsenal in the Premier League below

Newcastle host Arsenal in Premier League with kick-off at 5:30pm at St James’ Park

Arsenal unbeaten in Premier League and can go above Tottenham with three points

Newcastle unbeaten in six and cruised to 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Martin Odegaard not fit enough to make Arsenal squad

16:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal say Martin Odegaard is not fit enough to make tonight’s squad.

Did the captain need to come on when the Gunners were 3-0 down against West Ham in midweek?

16:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed line ups

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

🧱 Tomiyasu at the back

©️ Jorginho skippers the side

🇩🇪 Havertz in the middle



16:24 , Jamie Braidwood

There are some reports that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is not in the travelling squad - with Mikel Arteta expected to make three changes to his team.

We’re just a few minutes away from team news dropping from St James’ Park. Any more surprises in store from Arteta and Howe?

16:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Eddie Howe on facing Arsenal: “I think Arsenal last year speaks for itself in what they achieved, they were so close to winning the league and then in the summer they recruited really well.

“The obvious player who’s such an impressive player and individual is Declan Rice, when you add him to their midfield he’s got unique qualities so I think they’ve moved on from last year and I think they’ve mentally moved on from what happened.

“They’ve performed very well, they’re unbeaten. It’s a big test of our credentials and we’re looking forward to the game, but Mikel’s done a brilliant job there.”

16:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe praised a “brilliant team effort” following their midweek win against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

With injuries to several players, Howe made eight changes for the game which saw the Magpies progress to the quarter-finals of the competition with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Among the changes was Joe Willock, who returned to the squad and scored a goal, while Emil Krafth started his first game after a 14-month lay-off with injury.

“It was great to give everyone an opportunity and I think they responded magnificently,” Howe said. “It was a brilliant team effort, I thought the spirit, determination and collective mindset was of the highest level.

“Some players who haven’t played for a long time gave some huge performances, I’m thinking Emil Krafth 14 months out with a long-term injury, what a return and also playing at centre-back.

“Joe Willock’s first start in a long time and he topped it with a goal, so really good stories.

“We’re in a good place mentally after that win, I think the whole squad will be lifted by that performance.

“I think, yes, we’re going to miss the players who are out injured, there’s no denying that. A lot of those players are in attacking positions so that leaves us slightly short in those areas.

“But certainly defensively with those players who came in, it was great to see the team not affected by the changes, it was a Newcastle performance which is what we asked for before the game.”

16:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta took the blame for Arsenal’s painful 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat at West Ham and said will look to bounce back against Newcastle today.

Arteta made six changes to his line-up for the fourth-round clash, starting with Declan Rice on the bench on his Hammers homecoming.

“I’m very disappointed,” said Gunners boss Arteta. “I’m responsible for that, we’re out of the cup, we wanted to play a very different game and compete.

“The game took a direction because of the first goal but we have to see much more from the team and earn the right to win.

“I’m disappointed with myself. We wanted to play in a different way and we weren’t able to do that. Every time we lose the pain is there.

“We have to use this pain and this defeat to prepare the best way for Newcastle on Saturday.”

16:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made six changes for his side’s Carabao Cup 3-0 defeat at West Ham, but is likely to reverse most of those against Newcastle.

Thomas Partey will be out for weeks with an injury, while Gabriel Jesus is pushing for an inclusion, although Saturday could be too soon for his full return.

Alexander Isak is out for Newcastle until after the upcoming international break, with Sven Botman also still being assessed.

Predicted line ups:

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

16:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Newcastle vs Arsenal?

Newcastle vs Arsenal will kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 4 November at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app.

Good evening!

16:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle United vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

Newcastle and Arsenal both finished in the top four last season after playing out a couple of tense clashes during the campaign. Eddie Howe’s side held the Gunners to a 0-0 draw at the Emirates in January as Mikel Arteta fumed over time-wasting tactics, before Arsenal flipped the script with a 2-0 win at St James’ Park in May.

Arsenal travel to the north east looking to go above rivals Tottenham in the Premier League table, as Arteta’s side aim to bounce back from Wednesday night’s defeat to West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle are riding high off of their 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the same competition, and will look to close the gap to the top four after a mixed start to the campaign. The Magpies also face the balancing act of playing Arsenal before travelling to Borussia Dortmund in a key Champions League clash on Tuesday evening.

We’ll bring you the latest team news and updates ahead of the 5:30pm kick-off at St James’ Park.