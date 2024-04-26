Newcastle United v Sheffield United preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle forward Callum Wilson returned from injury as a substitute in midweek.

Tino Livramento will have an ankle issue assessed, while Miguel Almiron could be available next week.

Sheffield United's top scorer Oli McBurnie will miss the remainder of the season because of a groin injury.

Manager Chris Wilder will assess the fitness of Jayden Bogle and James McAtee, who were both withdrawn against Manchester United.

Bogle's substitution was precautionary but McAtee is awaiting the results of a scan.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won seven of the past eight league meetings, with the exception being a 1-0 top-flight away defeat in January 2021.

In this season's reverse fixture, Newcastle had eight different goalscorers in their 8-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United have failed to score in any of their last four Premier League defeats by Newcastle.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have scored in all 17 home fixtures in the top flight this season, with their 43-goal tally the most since 1996-97.

They have lost just one of their last 25 Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday (W16, D8).

Under head coach Eddie Howe, Newcastle have not lost any of their eight home games against promoted sides, winning three and drawing five.

Alexander Isak has scored in his last six league appearances at St James' Park - only Andrew Cole, with eight, and Alan Shearer, with 15, have ever had longer runs for Newcastle.

Sheffield United