Newcastle plot double swoop for Jarrod Bowen and Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Jarrod Bowen could be the solution to Newcastle's quandary on the right - Getty Images/Rob Newell

Newcastle United are lining up a double deal for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen with both men featuring prominently in recruitment meetings.

Newcastle are aware both moves are complicated, as well as expensive, and they will need to sell players to fund their own recruitment this summer.

But the interest in both players is genuine and they are both on what is described as a very short list of targets this summer.

The interest in Bowen is long-standing and he is universally admired among the Newcastle hierarchy. Signing a right winger is Newcastle’s top priority this summer and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is another target. However, Newcastle are well aware there are plenty of other clubs interested in Olise and fear they will miss out on the exciting 22-year-old with Manchester United also long-term admirers.

Bowen is the other player they have discussed to fill the right wing berth after he scored 20 goals last season for West Ham and forced his way into the England squad.

Telegraph Sport can reveal that Newcastle have enquired about the wide forward before and were told he was not for sale by West Ham on each occasion.

West Ham will be reluctant to lose the England international this summer but Bowen could be tempted to make the move following the departure of manager David Moyes. Julen Lopetegui was announced as Moyes’ successor on Thursday.

Bowen, 27, was keen on signing for Newcastle when he left Hull City four years ago and had verbally agreed to sign for Steve Bruce before the club’s former owner, Mike Ashley, said they could not afford the £22million fee in January 2020. It could easily cost Newcastle three times that amount to sign him this summer but they intend to explore a deal.

Calvert-Lewin has been tracked for the last two years and with Callum Wilson expected to leave – with clubs in Saudi Arabia interested in the England international – he would be a direct replacement for the 32-year-old.

Calvert-Lewin is eyed as a replacement for Callum Wilson - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Selling Wilson, though, will need to happen first but Calvert-Lewin is much admired and the recruitment team are convinced manager Eddie Howe will get more out of the 27-year-old.

Although the striker has had his injury problems, he played 38 games for Everton last season and Newcastle feel he will score far more goals in a more attacking team under Howe.

Newcastle also retain an interest in signing a goalkeeper in the summer window with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili the two names under consideration.

