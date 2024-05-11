Newcastle’s European hopes on a knife-edge after Brighton draw

Anthony Gordon had a goal disallowed, which could prove very costly - Getty Images/George Wood

Newcastle United have left themselves work to do in the race for European football next season after they were held to a draw by Brighton.

Eddie Howe’s men threw everything at their opponents in the second half but despite becoming the first Newcastle team to score in every home game for 65 years, they could not find a winner.

It means Howe’s side are three points clear of Manchester United (who they play on Wednesday night) and Chelsea but have played a game more.

Brighton had taken the lead inside the opening 20 minutes after a succession of dangerous corners bore fruit when a kind ricochet at the near post fell for Joel Veltman to dash in front of Elliot Anderson at the far post.

Joel Veltman gets in front of Elliot Anderson to put Brighton ahead - Getty Images/George Wood

That created the ideal situation for the visitors to frustrate their hosts. Robert De Zerbi’s men used every trick in the book to deprive Newcastle of momentum in the game: wasting time and slowing the action down to walking pace.

They perhaps could have scored a second goal too, Jullio Enscio deciding to try an audacious, long-range header when he had the time and space to take the ball down and shoot at an exposed goalkeeper.

Given how much time they had drained from the clock in the first half, there was a sense of justice from a Newcastle perspective when they equalised in the final seconds of the four – it probably should have been more – minutes of added time.

Dan Burn had already spurned one great chance to pull level when his close range header was saved by Bart Verbruggen but the home side were starting to cause more stress on the defence.

Most of that came down the right through Anthony Gordon and having failed to pass trying to score himself moments earlier, this time he got his head up, combined with Anderson, who in turn picked out the unmarked Sean Longstaff to side-foot home.

Sean Longstaff equalises for Newcastle - PA/Owen Humphreys

That set things up perfectly for the second half and both teams had their moments, but Harvey Barnes missed two good chances after coming on a substitute and Gordon had a goal ruled out for offside as Miguel Almiron had strayed millimetres beyond the final defender before squaring to him to tap home.

