New York Rangers botch Artemi Panarin pitch with photoshop fail

Panarin will get bread. (Getty)

Artemi Panarin is the hottest free agent on the market and teams are trying their hardest to woo the winger, preparing day and night to present their best face forward in order to land the Russian star.

The New York Rangers hosted the Bread Man at Madison Square Garden on Thursday afternoon, but their graphics department missed one important detail. Take a good look at this photo and see if you can spot the mistake, and no, it’s not a typo.

Last time we checked, Panarin is a right-handed shot but he’s shown on a lefties body. Tough mix up. Hopefully this won’t affect where the organization sees him fitting in their lineup, shooting the opposite way and all.

When it comes down to where Panarin might land, it’s believed to be between the Panthers, Rangers and Islanders. If you’re on the graphics teams in Florida and Long Island, you best be on your game.

