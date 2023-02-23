New Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy: 'Being a head coach right now is not in my thought process'

Former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy says he didn't switch teams to improve his head-coaching prospects. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The most recent NFL head-coaching cycle notably ended without longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy landing a job. During his introductory news conference as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator/assistant head coach, Bieniemy said that his future as a head coach had nothing to do with his career move.

"Being a head coach right now is not in my thought process," he said. "I live in the moment. I’ve got to be where my feet are. Right now my feet are planted right here."

After five years as the OC in Kansas City, Bieniemy was often heralded as a significant part of the Chiefs' offensive success. When that wasn't enough to land him a head coaching job, some wondered if he viewed the Commanders position as his best shot at eventually running his own team. According to the 53-year-old, he's not trying to alter fate.

"Right now I’m the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders,” Bieniemy said. “Being a head coach, if that’s to happen, it will take care of itself. We’ve had a great deal of success. We went to five straight AFC championship games, three out of four Super Bowls, two out of those we won. Being a head coach, it hasn’t happened, it’s not anything that’s going to impact me moving forward because the only thing I need to be concerned with is what’s important today."

Bieniemy does seem excited about the new beginning. "It’s been an amazing journey getting to this point. But now it’s time for a new challenge," he said. "Looking at these guys up front [several Commanders players in the front row], Eric Bieniemy’s fired up."

He reportedly made a few more third-person references to himself, because why not? That's also the answer he gave when asked about his decision to accept the new job. “Why not Washington?" Bieniemy asked. "I have no doubt what they’re building here. I’ve never backed down from a challenge.”

One challenge that Bieniemy is not concerned with is the team's ownership uncertainty. He told reporters that he spoke with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and team president Jason Wright. "That's not my job title. Those guys will take care of that," he said.